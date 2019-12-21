Six statistics that explain the terrible season of the Redblacks

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The 2019 Ottawa Redblacks campaign was the second worst in franchise history, only topped by the inaugural 2-16 franchise expansion season.

Here are six stats that tell the story of the Redblacks' sad year.

No touchdowns running

In 2019, the Redblacks offense lasted an average of 56.4 games per game. If you multiply that by 18, you get 1015. In these 1015 offensive games, not once did a ball carrier cross the goal line.

In fact, until quarterback Jonathon Jennings dived into the end zone in the Redblacks regular season final, Ottawa had no other player than the quarterback. back Dominque Davis to score a rushed touchdown. This statistic gets even wilder when you remember that Davis missed a pair of games because of an injury.

1.1

How appalling was the attack led by the Ottawa offensive committee? It was so appalling that in 18 games he had a total of 20 touchdowns (nine rushing, 11 passing). This equates to an average of 1.1 offensive touchdowns per game in the CFL, a league whose rules are designed to promote offense and scoring.

The Redblacks committee was so ineffective that despite the third highest number of melee games, Ottawa led the league in two and out (120), generated the fewest first tries (313), was the last dead in possession time (26:33 per game), recorded the most turnovers (52) and scored 12 points (or less) seven times.

185 catches for 2,025 yards and 2 touchdowns

This is the production of all the members of the Ottawa reception staff who are not called Dominique Rhymes and Brad Sinopoli. The duo produced head and shoulders above everyone else who adapted to the receiver for the Redblacks in 2019, scoring 137 passes for 1,727 yards and eight touchdowns.

As for the other dozen bakers who entered the field for Ottawa as catcher, among the 13 of them (RJ Harris, Caleb Holley, Nate Behar, Noel Thomas, Julian Feoli-Gudino, Jerminic Smith, Seth Coate, Devonte Dedmon, Rafael Araujo-Lopes, Marco Dubois, Jacob Scarfone, Wesley Lewis and Ryan Lankford), Harris led the way despite four missed games with injuries.

11 receivers caught less than 17 passes. Eight caught less than eight. One (Lankford) caught none. Three were released (Thomas, Lankford and Feoli-Gudino). Aside from Harris, none of the other 12 had a touchdown.

33:17

That's the average length of the Redblacks' defense on the field per game. No other defense in the league has spent as much time on the field in 2019. No wonder the Redblacks have been the CFL's worst defense in almost any statistical category.

Ottawa allowed opponents to run the most games (60.5) per game, generate the most attack (415.4 yards) and score the most points (31.3).

Part of it comes down to a lack of execution, but much more is due to being in the field for too long. There is a point when the offense is so unproductive that it hurts their teammates on the other side of the ball. Ottawa found (and passed) this line.

Too often, the defense has been stopped or forced a turnaround to return to the field two unproductive games later. Talk about demoralization.

24 players on injury list from six games

Injury is never an excuse; each team takes care of them, but what separates the good teams from the bad is the ability to leverage their depth to overcome these problems.

Unfortunately for the Redblacks, no team is formed with the idea of ​​passing a dozen players on the list of six injured games.

Here is a breakdown of the positions of these injuries:

Back to back: John Crockett

Offensive linemen: Nolan MacMillan, Jason Lauzon-Séguin, Andrew Pickett, Dan Omara

Receivers: Jacob Scarfone, Seth Coate, Rafael Araujo-Lopes

Defensive linemen: Michael Klassen, Danny Mason, Kene Onyeka

Linebackers: Avery Williams, Shaheed Salmon, Kevin Francis, Jerod Fernandez

Defensive backs: Antoine Pruneau, Jonathan Rose, Corey Tindal, Kishawn McClain, Maurice Fleming Jr., Mickael Côté

Rapporteurs: Troy Stoudermire, DeVonte Dedmon, Stefan Logan

To sum up, a lot of talent spent a lot of time on the sidelines rather than on the pitch for the Redblacks in 2019.

1-8 at home

In all sports, home games are meant to be an advantage and a boost to the home team. But as has been the case since their inception, the Redblacks continued to suffer from an intense lack of home cooking in 2019.

After winning their first home game in a 44-41 suspense against Saskatchewan on June 20, the Redblacks have not won any of their last home games at TD Place.

Ottawa finished with a 1-8 home record despite an average of 22,615 rabid fans in the stands each week.

As mentioned above, for some reason, the Redblacks have never been good at home, going 24-35 in six seasons at Lansdowne.