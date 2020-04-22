Six-Phrase Sci-Fi: Formulate a Protection From Electronic-Age Autocrats

—@needsomuchvalidation by using Instagram
Honorable Mentions:
Split up the digital info robbers. —Frank D. Monaco by using Fb
Digital Guy Fawkes to the rescue! —Kevin Jerome Hinders via Facebook
Encryption is poison to a dictator. —Marko Berg by using Fb
Plug exhaust pipe with a potato. —@blume_lee via Twitter
New function announcement: “Like” to impeach. —@mina_sonbol via Instagram
Use advertisement blockers. Pay for news. —@Dechendolker by using Instagram
Print Marshall McLuhan rates on T-shirts. —@antigraviter by way of Instagram
Convert social media into socialism media. —@benzilla_360 by means of Instagram
Get driving me, technocrats. Video game about. —Anastasia Hunter by using Facebook
Each and every month we publish a six-phrase story—and it could be composed by you. Observe for the subsequent assignment on Fb, Twitter, or Instagram, along with #WiredBackpage.
Disclaimer: All #WiredBackpage submissions develop into the property of WIRED. Submissions will not be acknowledged or returned. Submissions and any other elements, such as your name or social media handle, may possibly be published, illustrated, edited, or otherwise utilised in any medium. Submissions will have to be first and not violate the rights of any other man or woman or entity.
ILLUSTRATION: MAXIME MOUYSSET
