Six-Phrase Sci-Fi: Formulate a Protection From Electronic-Age Autocrats

—@needsomuchvalidation by using Instagram

Honorable Mentions:

Split up the digital info robbers. —Frank D. Monaco by using Fb

Digital Guy Fawkes to the rescue! —Kevin Jerome Hinders via Facebook

Encryption is poison to a dictator. —Marko Berg by using Fb

Plug exhaust pipe with a potato. —@blume_lee via Twitter

New function announcement: “Like” to impeach. —@mina_sonbol via Instagram

Use advertisement blockers. Pay for news. —@Dechendolker by using Instagram

Print Marshall McLuhan rates on T-shirts. —@antigraviter by way of Instagram

Convert social media into socialism media. —@benzilla_360 by means of Instagram

Get driving me, technocrats. Video game about. —Anastasia Hunter by using Facebook

Each and every month we publish a six-phrase story—and it could be composed by you. Observe for the subsequent assignment on Fb, Twitter, or Instagram, along with #WiredBackpage.

Disclaimer: All #WiredBackpage submissions develop into the property of WIRED. Submissions will not be acknowledged or returned. Submissions and any other elements, such as your name or social media handle, may possibly be published, illustrated, edited, or otherwise utilised in any medium. Submissions will have to be first and not violate the rights of any other man or woman or entity.

ILLUSTRATION: MAXIME MOUYSSET

This article seems in the Might concern. Subscribe now.

Additional Terrific WIRED Stories