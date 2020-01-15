Six P.A. students are initiated into the Order of Gabriel Dumont | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We wanted to profile and promote people who have faced challenges and have succeeded in their studies and made us truly proud of them.”

McCaffrey explained that it was important to honor the students, not only to reward them for their hard work, but also to inspire others.

“We also want a part of the younger generation to see that we all have obstacles and challenges, and these people have met them. So it’s very inspiring to see that we can be successful, although sometimes things don’t always go our way. “

The medals are presented at GDI’s upcoming 40th anniversary cultural and educational conference on February 6-7 in Saskatoon.

Gold and Silver Order of Gabriel Dumont Medals are also awarded to members of the community for outstanding contributions and service to the Métis Nation.

Among the nominees of Prince Albert is Rhonda Roberts, a grandmother and a respected community model who is currently completing the study program of Gabriel Dumont College Justice.

Another honor, Luke Smith, completed his basic education at the Dumont Technical Institute while taking care of his daughter and sick partner. McCaffrey said he is now a model student in the practical nursing program.

Ashley Smith has held various leadership positions, including vice president of the Student Representative Council. As a student teacher she started a traditional storytelling at the school where she did an internship.

Will Crawford, a student who is currently completing the forklift truck and transport program at DTI, is also honored. McCaffrey said he was proud of Crawford for overcoming many opponents.

Taylor Carriere, a graduate of the Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program, receives the medal for an autobiographical account she has created and documents her journey to promote reconciliation in the classroom.

Deans list justice student Gwen Hardy Munro has also been selected. She has followed the Corrections Services Canada training that allows her to work in healing lodges across the country. She is also an active volunteer community.

