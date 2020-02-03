Six months in prison for the angry Ottawa woman who broke the cancer survivor’s pelvis

The Ottawa Courthouse on Elgin Sunday, July 29, 2018.

An Ottawa motorist who broke another woman’s hip in a fit of anger was sentenced to six months in jail for what the judge called her “completely disproportionate” reaction to her fellow driver’s behavior.

Carly Anderson, 26, was convicted in September of severe mistreatment in connection with the confrontation with Ogilvie Road in which 66-year-old Linda Pelletier was placed in hospital.

In a judgment published Monday, Ontario court said Peter Doody that the case demanded a prison sentence to reflect the seriousness of Pelletier’s injuries and to deter them from being killed.

“The fact that the fight arose from an anger situation on the road gives further support to the need for deterrence and cancellation as primary considerations,” he said.

Doody also ordered Anderson to seek personal advice during the two-year probation period he imposed.

The court heard the incident began on City Park Drive in Gloucester on August 7, 2018. Anderson drove north and stopped at Ogilvie Road to let a slow-moving pedestrian cross the street.

Pelletier honked in the car behind her. The two drivers exchanged words.

Anderson said she then deliberately drove a little slower to encourage Pelletier to “calm down.” Both drivers turned left onto Ogilvie Road and after more angry exchanges, Anderson cut sharply for Pelletier and slowed down.

Both drivers got out of their car. Two independent eyewitnesses testified that they saw Anderson Pelletier push while the two were face-to-face. Pelletier walked with a cane and was recovering from cancer at that time.

Pelletier testified that Anderson jumped out of her car, yelled at her, called her a bitch, and said she wanted to “raise” her.

Anderson told the police that she was trying to separate their faces when Pelletier threw herself to the ground.

The judge rejected the defense arguments that Anderson acted reflexively or out of self-defense and found her guilty of serious abuse for the use of unnecessary force.

In her statement about the impact of the victim, Pelletier said that she spent eight days in the hospital and one month in a convalescent home to recover from a fractured pelvis and a pubic bone.

Pelletier said that hip injury pain has limited her life and removed her ability to do gardening and road trips in her beloved camper trailer. “I can’t do these things like I did before the hip injury, which made me feel isolated and sometimes sad and depressed,” she said.

Anderson apologized to the court for her actions. “If I could go back in time, I would never do that again,” she said.

Anderson’s mother told the court that her daughter had problems with her mood from an early age. Anderson acknowledged the problem and said she is seeking psychological help.

Lawyer Michael Spratt had asked for a conditional punishment in the case, since Anderson had no history of violence and did not hit or use a weapon during the confrontation.

