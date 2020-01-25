Six dead, including the gunman's parents, while shooting in a horror bar

A 26-year-old man shot his parents and four other family members with a semi-automatic weapon in southwest Germany before he called the police and waited for them to arrest him.

The man, a German citizen with a sports shooting license, is in custody on Friday and will be interviewed as soon as his lawyer arrives, said local police chief Reiner Möller.

“Six dead were found in the house and beyond, three men aged 36, 65 and 69 and three women aged 36, 56 and 62,” said Chief Moeller, adding that two of the dead were the man’s parents were.

Two other people were injured, one of whom was in critical condition, and two children, ages 12 and 14, were threatened but not physically harmed.

“We don’t know the motive yet, but we assume it was a family drama because we understand that they were all related,” he said.

The police found the man unarmed in front of the house, a pub where some family members also lived.

The incident occurred at 12.45 p.m. local time near a building in the city of Rot am See in Baden-Württemberg.

The city is around 135 km southeast of Frankfurt.

aap