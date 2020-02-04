Six City of Casper buildings have to replace leaking roofs for $ 99,885

Waste water is sent via the regional waste water treatment plant of Sam H. Hobbs. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, WYO – Some buildings in City of Casper have roofs that develop leaks and “approach the end of their operational life.”

The city has Dave Loden Construction, Inc. from Buffalo chosen to perform roof replacements for $ 99,885.

Buildings whose roofs are removed and replaced include:



Central Wyoming Regional Water System Water treatment plant Construction of raw water

Sam H. Hobbes Waste water treatment plant Digester Control Building

four booster stations

The city council approved the contract with Dave Loden Construction at their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

Dave Loden Construction’s bid was the lowest of the two received by the city.

A 20-year warranty is provided on the new roofs. The replacement work is scheduled for August 28.

