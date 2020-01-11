Site Stuff: Editorial resolutions

Loading...

I have spent a lot of this space in recent weeks setting up our new app and, in fact, there is one more down there. But our planning for improvements in 2020 goes beyond technology.

There is also the small question of actual content.

Let’s start with this: we are satisfied – and more importantly, our readers seem satisfied – with what we do, how we do it and who does it. And it’s ideal, of course. We have seen the results in our retention numbers, as well as hard evidence from new word of mouth buyers who have heard of what we offer here.

But everyone here, including me, can always do better. And here are three things that we discussed and that we hope will make your experience even better in the coming year:

• More human features: I admit straight away that we have gradually moved away from that, and that was never our intention. Collectively, we have become too much on games, practices and news, and not enough on the people behind it.

We are still looking for the best way to do this, but be aware that this is our # 1 editorial priority and that all staff, including myself, will be involved. We get to know these people, and so do you.

• A daily routine: No regular functionality here is read as Tuesday takes. And yes, as I have often written in the past, it is a feature that has always frustrated me. It never feels full, never frequent enough to set a real rhythm. As a result, I have always hoped to do something with it every day of the week, although it is limited in scope.

So that’s the goal.

No, that won’t stop me from writing full columns. It probably won’t even reduce them. If that’s what’s justified, that’s what will be written.

But it will offer me – no, challenge me – to produce material with a more regular and predictable pace. And I am very comfortable with that, provided that a support system is in place, which means covering other tasks that I am currently performing. It is in preparation.

• Possible college expansion: It is the most distant thing in the world from a promise, if only because I prefer not to be forced into a divorce. But we liked the quick response we received from Pitt’s readers to our basketball coverage, enough for us to be encouraged by what it might mean for other schools.

We would need to find cost-effective ways to cover them, without lowering our standards. It’s tricky, no matter how many associated gift subscriptions we sell at the start. It has to be a sustainable model. So there is still a lot to digest on this front.

Duquesne and Penn State would obviously be the first priorities, not necessarily in this order according to the calendar of a season. What we won’t do is start covering any team in mid-season, which means the Dukes are out for 2019-20.

Oh, and a related question …

SPONSOR MY COLUMNS, DAMMIT

Or, as I should say, please sponsor my chronicles, damn it.

No, really, it’s funny that for all the features that we had sponsored on our site, the columns never had one. (Not completely, anyway. Takes a sponsor once.) And having that profile, not to mention all the related social media, it looks like it would make a great business opportunity for someone.

So before I release it to the general public, I’m going to touch it here: if you think it might be right for your business, send me an email: DK@DKPittsburghSports.com

