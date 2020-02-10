Sister Wives’ Kody Brown may not see Meri at eye level, but he loves how loyal she is

Kody Brown said he loves his loyalty to Meri Brown. Credit: TLC

Kody Brown and Sister Wives have seen a lot of controversy this season, mainly due to the One House plans.

However, in a recent interview with Kate Casey (via In Touch) about Reality Life, Kody said he agreed to the dispute, especially regarding Meri Brown.

Kody Brown talks about the disagreement between Meri Brown and Sister Wives

According to Kody Brown, he’s a fan of Meri Brown’s “loyalty,” which is impressive as disagreements have increased a lot lately.

There was a lot of disagreement between the idea of ​​One Home and the fact that Meri Brown is against other women who show public affection for other women. So what does Kody mean by “loyalty”?

This is especially strange when you consider that Meri Brown recently talked about moving on and a recent catfish scandal.

The comment came when the interviewer asked Kody Brown to say what he loved most about each of his women. For Meri Brown, he said “loyalty”.

The catfishing scandal saw Kody and Meri splinter when Meri started an online relationship with a man named Sam – an attempt at catfishing that turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton.

In last year’s “Tell All” episode, Kody even said that their relationship was completely platonic and the two no longer lived together. He said there was no trust in the five years in Las Vegas.

Now he’s talking about loyalty and loyalty.

What has changed between Kody and Meri Brown?

If there is “loyalty” and trust between Kody and Meri Brown, it can only mean that something big has happened since this treacherous episode.

Could Kody and Meri have been seriously working to improve their relationships?

It was even Meri that Kody went to when the sister women had an explosive disagreement about the One House and the fact that Kody wanted to talk about it over Christmas.

Meri was dull and direct, letting Kody know exactly what to do. It was an interesting tactic that showed Kody where Meri is right now in her life.

One has to wonder if Kody Brown’s comments mean that the Instagram post that people thought was Meri Brown who said goodbye to the sister woman relationship may have meant the opposite.

Could Meri Brown and Kody Brown have worked on their relationship and be on the same side again? As with everything, fans have to adjust to find out.

Sister Wives is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 10 / 9c.