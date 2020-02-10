Sister Wives’ Christine Brown has good reason to want to live separately from the other women

Christine Brown does not like one house idea, but would like to have a home near the other. Finance could dictate something else. Credit: TLC

Sister Wives on TLC shows the cracks and strain of intimidation breeding contempt among women who call Kody Brown a “husband”. Especially Christine Brown. Gaining weight on a one-house all-family deal was one of the reasons she preferred to have her own home.

It makes them … fat?

Brown tweeted live during the Sister Wives episode on February 9 and ended the chatter with this apt tweet: “Honestly, I’m a better mother who lives apart …”

In the last episode, the logistics of one entrance and the other exit disrupted Christine and the other women.

Kody Brown wants the sister’s family to live in one house

Kody Brown wants his four wives – Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown – and all children to come together under one roof.

There are financial reasons for this, but he plays it the way it should be for him as head of household. Mind you, women all have their jobs and businesses, but according to Kody, they have no definitive word.

In fact, reaching Flagstaff and consolidating debt and spending has been the be-all and end of this season, with the one-house idea being the quickest way to become financially stable.

But not all of the wives were on board the idea, especially Meri, who is there, but not really. Then there is 47-year-old Christine, who is clearly against sharing her house with the other women.

Christine Brown’s telltale tweets

“I love my sister women and I want to live next to them for the rest of my life,” Kody’s third wife shared her tweet.

The routine of living under one house prompted Christine to comment on Twitter that she had “eaten so much stress” and preferred to live in her own house:

I ate so much stress after @realkodybrown introduced the One House. I loved our Vegas arrangement and don’t understand why we mess with perfection. It. Was. Perfect. #Sister wives

– Christine Brown Sister Wife (@ SWChristine2020) January 27, 2020

In the recent Sister Wives episode, Kody identified privacy issues and kitchen sharing issues as problem areas.

Christine has six children with Kody and is struggling to be positive about Kody’s new house drawings, which are all under one roof.

“It seems that the children have the most difficulty switching to Flagstaff,” Christine said in the last episode. She also says that she doesn’t like the idea of ​​a common door at all.

He most irritates Robyn with “my space” comments on “his house”.

Honestly, I am a better mother who lives apart. I love my sister women and I want to live next to them for the rest of my life. #SisterWives #tlc

– Christine Brown Sister Wife (@ SWChristine2020) February 10, 2020

Christine does not agree with grandmother Janelle, 50, who is very busy these days and expressed concern that her family did not feel connected now that they all live in separate houses.

Nevertheless, she retweeted Christine’s tweet about separate houses:

There are so many living conditions in several families. Some are together, others are separate. We did everything and I really like to separate better. #Sister wives

– Christine Brown Sister Wife (@ SWChristine2020) January 20, 2020

But then she tweeted right afterwards and said:

It won’t be a secret. I’m in love with the #SisterWives one-house idea

– Janelle Brown (@ JanelleBrown117) January 20, 2020

;

In previous episodes, she feared that her family would feel disconnected and that she feared that the division of houses for each woman would break her order.

Despite their different views on life circumstances, the two are very close and Christine thanked Janelle for helping with the catastrophic timing of the Vegas real estate market when her homes were listed for sellers during a downturn.

Thank you very much, dear ❤️ https://t.co/OWELmYfCjy

– Janelle Brown (@ JanelleBrown117) January 27, 2020

This season tests the courage of all women as they get older and face the menopause, grandchildren and Kody who are said to be looking for another woman.

And the houses that are still for sale, although Robyn’s house is under contract after two weeks in the market. This fact upset Christine in the last episode of Sister Wives, as her home has been on the market for more than six months.

In the end, the common areas and the entrance and exit to this dream house where Kody wants everyone to live seem like a big deal breaker. “I think we should all have the right and freedom to go, including Kody,” said Robyn.

Sister Wives is broadcast on TLC on Sundays at 10 / 9c.

