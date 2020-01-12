Sister act in the Tokyo 2020 selection duel

Aislin Jones, who became Australia’s youngest Olympic shooter four years ago, takes nothing for granted in her Skeet selection.

Lately the teenager has been dealing with more serious things.

The Jones family comes from Gippsland, one of the focal points of the national bush fire crisis.

“We were very lucky, we have been well so far. I know some friends who have lost houses, it is devastating,” said Aislin.

“We packed everything that we can not replace … Father stayed at home, worked and took care of the house.

“He’s a medic and team manager at the Bairnsdale office, so he’s on the incident control team. He’s always pretty calm.

“I was planning to train on Monday, December 30th, but the weather forecast obviously didn’t allow it.

Rio gold medalist Catherine Skinner will also be in Newcastle and cannot guarantee the defense of her gold medal in Japan

“I’m pretty flexible, I’ve just changed the day.”

Shooting Australia (SA) has canceled contests that may affect smoke or fire for Saturday’s Newcastle Lake Macquarie Clay Target Club, which ends on Saturday.

The organizers adhere to the AIS guidelines for smoke pollution, but are confident that there will be no problems.

“Shooting Australia chief Luke van Kempen and I traveled to Newcastle on Tuesday to check that everything was OK,” said shotgun coach Richard Sammon.

“They had a fire next to the club that burned out near 1000 hectares last week, but the club facility was not damaged.

“If the smoke level gets too high, it would mean a postponement or cancellation … but it is not likely at this point.”

Aislin, who at the age of 12, has an eight-year plan to attend the 2020 Olympics, can’t wait for her sister to try to qualify in the trap category this week.

“She is quite a competitor. I am grateful for our sisterly relationship that we shoot different disciplines,” she said.

AUSSIE TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTERS ‘PATH TOKYO 2020

* Australia has secured two quota spots in the women’s trap and two quota spots in the men’s trap, which means the new mixed trap event will include two teams.

* There is a free space in the men’s skeet and a free space in the women’s skeet.

* The selection process comprises four events. An athlete’s three best qualification scores will be scored and bonus points will be offered for reaching a final.

* Two of the four events take place in Newcastle this week. The Commonwealth and National Championships both take place at Newcastle Lake Macquarie Clay Target Club (Monday through Saturday).

* The top-ranked shooter in every discipline automatically secures his place in the Australian Olympic team in Tokyo. A selection committee then decides which additional male and female trap shooters should be included.

