Siskinds move to towers in the center

In June 2019, Fred Rose, CEO of Siskinds Law Firm in London, said the company has sold the building to developer Drewlo Holdings and is looking for new quarters. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

A law firm in London has found a new home in the center.

Siskinds is moving from its stately red brick building on Waterloo Street, where once a Ford assembly plant was located, to London City Center Towers in the streets of Wellington and Dundas, Europro, which owns the towers, announced Tuesday.

The law firm will take over 4,650 square meters in the towers in the spring of 2021, a release from Europro said.

The law firm announced in June that it was selling its building at 680 Waterloo St., which began in 1914 as one of Henry Ford’s first factories outside the US. It was sold to Drewlo Holdings Corp.

“Downtown London is a pillar of the community with a rich history and we are delighted to be part of the transformation of central London,” said Fred Rose, chief executive of Siskinds.

“We have outgrown our London office. . . today we had to find the right location with room to grow with a team of more than 230 lawyers and support staff. “

With more than 25 commercial properties in Ontario, Europro purchased the 51,000 square-foot office buildings in London, decorated with the TD logo, in December from Dream REIT, which did a comprehensive upgrade in 2016, including window replacement.

“With the construction of new apartments in the city center and a stable market with growth potential, we strongly believe in the future of the city center. London is receiving attention that it has not seen in years, and we are seeing a growing desire for people to live, work and play in the city, “said European President Josef Jakubovic.

London City Center is one of the largest TD Bank offices outside of Toronto.

“Knowing that Siskinds wants to be in the building is a big voice of confidence for us. The previous owner has invested a lot of money in the building and it has proven to be one of the best office solutions in central London. That a law firm of their caliber is coming into our building confirms that, “said Jakubovic.

From the new location, Siskinds employees have “access to shops, restaurants, entertainment, homes and services on foot, as well as the proximity of downtown courts, government, and their downtown legal colleagues,” said George Kerhoulas, representative at Cushman and Wakefield.

“The deployment of Siskinds for London brings more than 200 highly skilled people to the core.”

The Waterloo Street building, built by Ford Motor Co., which operated the site until 1945, was sold to Pumps and Softeners Ltd. It was sold to Siskinds in 1989 and the law firm moved in 1991.

A large water tower adorned with the Ford logo was demolished in the early 1970s.

Before Ford built the site, the site was home to a Carling brewery in 1840 that came closer to the river in 1878. Despite the history of the building and the site, it has no heritage status and is not designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.