SiriusXM, Pandora Call Pearl Jam for special Apollo Theater Show

Pearl Jam plays New York City for the first time in three years – at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on March 26. The event is hosted by SiriusXM and Pandora.

The concert will be broadcast live on Pearl Jam’s SiriusXM station, Pearl Jam Radio, while the band’s new album will be broadcast immediately after the station, gigaton, arriving the day after the show, March 27. Pandora will also mark the arrival of gigaton with a special Pearl Jam playlist, plus a “Pandora story”, in which the band “shares insights and stories” about their new music and some of their classical songs.

“We are incredibly humble and honored to be on stage at the legendary Apollo Theater,” said Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard. “We are looking forward to a memorable show to celebrate Gigaton and the 10th anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio on SiriusXM. It is difficult to underestimate the sacred and historical importance of the Apollo for the history of American popular music and the prominent role of African-Americans in its invention. We will play this special one-off show with those artists in mind. “

Tickets for the Apollo Theater show are available exclusively for SiriusXM and Pandora subscribers. SiriusXM subscribers can win tickets through an online Pearl Jam Radio competition or via email if they have approved SiriusXM email marketing; there will also be a special travel competition for all SiriusXM subscribers who use the service since January 22. Selected Pandora listeners also get the opportunity to grab tickets based on their listening history.

Prior to their Apollo performance, Pearl Jam starts a North American tour to support gigaton March 18 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The run will continue the following month and will be packed with two nights at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, April 18 and 19.

Pearl Jam is the newest artist playing a special SiriusXM show in the Apollo. Last year the satellite radio giant hosted Lady Gaga, while other artists were Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pitbull, Guns N ‘Roses and U2.