Siri shortcuts to Intellithings RoomMe Bluetooth-based presence sensors

Intellithings has an update for its presence sensor that offers personalized smart home automation. In anticipation of CES, the company has announced that Siri Shortcuts are coming to its RoomMe Bluetooth-based sensor.

Intellithings shared the news today in a press release:

Intellithings ™, the Israeli startup responsible for RoomMe, the first Smart Home True Occupancy Automation system based on patented presence detection technology, today announces extensive RoomMe functionality that adds voice assistant support via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri, Samsung smartwatch support, and compatibility with two new smart home hubs, the Logitech Harmony and Insteon hub.

Although it will not receive full HomeKit support, RoomMe will receive support for Siri and Siri Shortcuts via an update before the end of March.

This is how Intellithings compares its approach with more traditional motion or presence sensors:

RoomMe uses patented Presence Sensing Technology (PST) to realize the personalized smart home experience. Instead of relying on basic motion events, RoomMe uses the unique Bluetooth signature of a user's smartphone or select smartwatch models to identify who that user is, in which room they are located and adjust settings such as entertainment, temperature , lighting and more automatically to the preferences of that specific user. RoomMe enhances the smart home experience and offers a hands-free, speech-free pad for activating and controlling connected smart home devices and systems.

Sell ​​RoomMe sensors for $ 69 through the Intellithings or Amazon website.

Motion / room sensors from Philips Hue and Eve are popular options for around $ 30 less that offer full HomeKit support.

Read more about RoomMe in the full press release below:

RoomMe works as an extra layer for today's most popular smart home systems and devices, including Apple HomeKit, Wink, Sensibo, Philips HUE, LIFX, Ecobee, Sonos and Bose as well as hub-connected Z-Wave and Zigbee devices. With this new release, Intellithings adds support for Logitech Harmony and Insteon hubs with which RoomMe can support and control IR and Insteon-based devices. In addition to do-it-yourself smart home devices, RoomMe also works with professionally installed smart home systems, including Control4, ELAN, RTI and URC.

Through this update, support for voice support is also made available to users. With RoomMe's speech assistant integration, users can ask their preferred voice assistant – Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri – for information about who is at home. In response to the command, the connected speech assistant gives details about which room in the house currently has a RoomMe user and how long they have been there. For example, a parent can check whether his children are back from school or if you are a caregiver, interrogate the system to find out if a specific user has been in a room for too long.

In addition, Intellithings has added support for all Samsung smartwatches with Tizen OS 4.0 and higher. Whereas in the past RoomMe only used location data from a registered smartphone, users can now use Samsung smartwatches to tell RoomMe in which room they are and use their smartwatch as their authentication device to activate their personalized smart home settings. With this new functionality, RoomMe users with compatible Samsung smartwatches no longer have to carry their smartphone from room to room and can configure RoomMe to use the unique signature of their smartwatch instead.

RoomMe now also supports Siri Shortcuts for Apple iPhone users. If this functionality is enabled, RoomMe users can create a shortcut to allow Siri to execute a RoomMe charm manually on request. Operation of RoomMe charms via Siri Shortcuts gives users the flexibility to take advantage of their predefined room settings and adjust manually connected smart home devices in a room with a simple voice command and without having to walk into that room.

"Support for wearables and smartwatches unlocks a whole new way for users to communicate with their RoomMe system and offers a very natural way to use our patented Presence Sensing technology," said Oren Kotlicki, founder and CEO of Intellithings. “We are pleased to continue to expand our ecosystem of supported smart home devices and to add additional brands to our compatibility list. RoomMe's unique capabilities are not just about automation, our innovative speech assistant integration is another way RoomMe can help provide peace of mind. "

RoomMe is now available and has an MSRP of $ 69 per sensor with special prices available for bundles of two or more sensors. RoomMe will be on display at CES 2020 at the Z-Wave Alliance experience house, stand # 41917 in the Sands. All the extensive RoomMe functionality described above will be available in a single update that is available before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

