Terry Jones died Tuesday after fighting dementia. Photo credits: © Imagecollect.com / Globe-Photos

Terry Jones, one of the founding members of Monty Python, died after a four-year battle against dementia.

The director of three Monthy Python films, who also played Sir Bedevere in the Holy Grail, suffered from a rare form of dementia known as frontotemporal dementia. He was 77 when he passed away on Tuesday.

Python colleague Michael Palin led the awards, in which he described Jones as “one of the funniest authors of his generation”. He added: “Terry was one of my closest and most valuable friends. He was kind, generous, supportive, and passionate when it came to living life to the fullest. “

Another Python symbol, John Cleese, wrote on Twitter about his “many talents and … endless enthusiasm”. He also stated that he believed Brian’s life to be Jones’ “greatest gift” to all of us.

Just heard from Terry J.

It’s strange that a man with so many talents and such endless enthusiasm should have gone away so gently …

Of his many achievements, the greatest gift he gave to all of me was his director of “Life of Brian”. perfection

Two more, four more

– John Cleese (@JohnCleese), January 22, 2020

Jones was born in Wales, but lived most of his life in England. He studied English literature at Oxford University, where he met Michael Palin. Monty Python’s Flying Circus made its debut in 1969 when Jones often played the role of a heterosexual man or dressed up as an older woman.

He made his directorial debut in 1975 when he and Terry Gilliam staged the Holy Grail, with Jones also playing Sir Bedevere.

In an interview with WalesOnline in 2011, Jones was asked what he wanted to see on his tombstone. He replied, “Perhaps a description of me as the author of children’s books or some of my academic stuff – perhaps as the man who restored Richard II’s reputation.”

He added: “He was a terrible victim of the political turn of the 14th century, you know. I think these are my best parts. “

Many people have expressed their condolences and respect for the genius of the comedy. Steve Martin posted his “Greetings to Terry Jones”.

OMG (oh my god), so funny. Greetings to Terry Jones. https://t.co/1SK3dRwspf

– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 22, 2020

John Oliver wrote a simple message: “Terry Jones was the absolute best.”

Terry Jones was the absolute best

– John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver), January 22, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed condolences.

A beloved comedian, a brilliant writer and director and a creative powerhouse – Terry Jones was unique. I would like to express my condolences to his family, friends and many fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Terry.

– Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2020

RIP Terry Jones.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

FTD is a form of dementia that affects the front and sides of the brain, causing behavior and language problems. It usually develops slowly and leads to gradual changes in the brain over several years. Dementia usually affects people over 65, but FTD generally begins at a younger age, usually between 45 and 65.