(KTIV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls predicts that Siouxland is likely to have rivers above the flood level again in 2020.

“Because the soils are as saturated as they are now, the groundwater levels, the water table are very high, all ponds, lakes, streams, mud areas, everything that can normally hold water during the snowmelt and early rainy season of the year,” The Spring , We just don’t have the stock out there that is available. We’re pretty close to having a full cup, “said Mike Gillispie, hydrologist at NWS Sioux Falls.

According to Gillispie, the area has had two wet record years in a row, and that has resulted in the soil becoming more saturated.

And over the next three months, the National Weather Service forecasts above-average rainfall for northern Siouxland.

“If you have experienced flooding in the past 10 years, especially last year, this has been an extreme case, but if you have experienced flooding or are in a flood hazard area, you definitely want to take precautions as soon as possible “said Gillispie.

One of the rivers most likely to flood is the Big Sioux River in Hawarden and Akron.

They are predicted to have a 75 percent chance of seeing moderate flood levels and a 50 percent chance of seeing larger flood levels.

“The chances of flooding are high, and how bad these floods are is still in the air,” said Gillispie.

Gillispie said rivers in eastern South Dakota and northern Nebraska are most likely to be above flood levels.

Gillispie said one of the key factors that will determine whether we will be flooded will be how much our snow cover increases and how quickly it melts.

And these predictions do not include the amount of water released by the Army Corps of Engineers from Gavins Point Dam.