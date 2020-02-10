Sioux City guides discuss the Riverfront Development Project at the Expo Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – City leaders heard the final draft for the first phase of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project on Monday evening.

Project developers drafted their plans for city guides from east to west. Everything from a playground, exercise equipment and two dog parks is part of the plan.

SmithGroup, Inc. has been designing and developing the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project since October 2015.

The first phase of the project involves the park’s infrastructure and traffic, as well as planning certain amenities.

Developers say that their goal for the project has been the same since day one.

“Develop a number of improvements that we believe will add the greatest value to the community,” said Tom Rogers, landscape architect at SmithGroup, Inc. “We started from the start. The whole idea, a goal for the To create a community that attracts people. ” in and also for everyday places and connecting with what is one of the most valuable assets – and that is the riverfront property. “

City officials say they are excited about the project and believe it will be a staple of the city.

The construction of a local part of a highway has delayed the project’s schedule.

Phase one is expected to be completed by 2021.

“We couldn’t start building the riverfront without installing I-29,” said Dan Moore, Mayor of Sioux City, Pro Tem. “We would have been in each other’s way. Moving utilities – building I-29 had a lot to offer would not have been safe.”

The project developers state that the project is financed by city funds, donors and grants. The tender for the project begins in mid-March.

Siouxland Expo Center update:

The Siouxland Expo Center was also on the program on Monday evening.

The city council approved the estimated cost of the Siouxland Expo Center video and scoreboard project.

The project engineer estimates the cost of the work at $ 295,000 on a project budget of $ 300,000.

“It will benefit all citizens – the adults, the students, who will use the exhibition center,” said Dan Moore, Mayor of Sioux City, Pro Tem. “It is a very important step in the completion of the exhibition center. We are very happy about it and believe that it will be an enormous asset for the city of Sioux City.”

Project leaders say the work should be completed by July 3, 2020.