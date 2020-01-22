Sioux City Fire Rescue's EMS department has received a prestigious accreditation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Sioux City Fire Rescue was accredited by the Rescue Service Accreditation Commission within two years of the EMS department commencing operations.

The accreditation process examines all aspects of outpatient surgery, from administrative and financial matters to community awareness, injury and disease prevention, safe surgery, medical protocols, medical instructions, government agency relationships, and quality of care.

Ambulance agencies in Iowa are overseen by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Bureau of EMS.

CAAS accreditation requires that the services comply with broader nationally recognized standards and best practices developed by a panel of representatives from the American Ambulance Association, the Emergency Nurses Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians , the National Association of EMS Physicians and the National Association of State EMS Directors.

SCFR EMS with Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Police Department, and the Woodbury County Communications Center to make Sioux City one of four of the more than 19,000 communities in the nation that are accredited for police, fire, emergency services, and communications ,

The only other cities in the nation to receive this award are Marietta, Georgia, Plano, Texas, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.