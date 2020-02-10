Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane defends the word ‘Up the Ra’ during the speech

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said he would never distance himself from the IRA when it came to comments that he made after his election.

Mr. Cullinane spoke to his supporters yesterday at a constituency celebration.

At the end of his victory speech, he shouted the words “Up the Republic”, “Up the Ra”, “Tiochfaidh ár Lá”.

When he spoke to Newstalk tonight, he defended what he said and said he had not intended to take offense.

He said: “I have never distanced myself from the IRA.

“First I talked about Bobby Sands, I spoke to people who stood for the H-Bloc candidate Kevin Lynch in my constituency in 1981.

“I am never one who distances me from Sinn Fein’s past, from the past of the IRA. I do not agree with everything the IRA has done, of course not.

Mr. Cullinane said his comments related to Kevin Lynch, a hunger striker, and declined to apologize.

He said: “The Republicans are obviously very moved at this time and I am someone who would never distance myself from this time and I do not apologize for it.

“We had a very good choice here in Waterford, and the choice was about the future, and that’s what I’m focusing on.

“But I’m also a Republican and someone who has always been inspired by people like Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch.”

When asked whether it made sense to make comments, he said he would not forget the past of republicanism.

However, he said that he did not intend to take offense and that he acknowledged that the IRA had caused much suffering.

He added: “I don’t think you can go to a pub anywhere in Ireland where these songs are not sung and people can judge the history of the IRA.

“It is up to the British state to commemorate its dead, it is up to the Irish people to commemorate our dead. For example, many people would commemorate the 1916 uprising.”

Main picture. File photo by David Cullinane. Credit: Brian Lawless / PA Archive / PA Images