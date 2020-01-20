Sink Mills Stars as Spurs heat in the NBA

The home team won in three games for the first time to raise their season record to 18-23 and keep the playoff hopes alive. They are currently ninth in the ranking of Western conferences.

San Antonio led 60-54 after a first half where there were three managerial changes and seven ties.

Mills led all goal scorers off the bench with 14 points in the first 24 minutes.

He fired a late run by jumping out of bounds and throwing the ball from Meyers Leonard to save an offensive possession. While “Patty, Patty” was still arriving at the AT&T Center, Aldridge dropped a hook shot to defeat the hosts 4:39 within 98-97.

Mills descends from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and is just one of three indigenous players who competed in the Australia Olympics. He became active with the Indian population in Texas.

Loading

“He’s just a caring personality,” coach Gregg Popovich said of Mills.

“He cares about people, that was something that suited him and his interests perfectly, so he got it through and tried to draw attention to it.

“He didn’t play the way he did. He does it every night. His energy has been there throughout his career. He’s who he is.”

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, while Goran Dragic added 19 and Kendrick Nunn 18 for Heat (29-13), who fell eight games behind Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee.