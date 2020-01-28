BACHELOR Nation wept in unison on Monday when fans heard a report of deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant.

During the credits Victoria Fuller seemed to call Peter “Kobe” while shooting a ball on their date.

11

Bachelor Nation cried in unison on Monday, when fans heard a report of deceased basketball player Kobe Bryant: ABC

11

During the credits Victoria Fuller seemed to call Peter “Kobe” while shooting a ball on their date. Credit: ABC

“The fact that Victoria F screamed at the end of tonight’s episode gave me shivers!” tweet one viewer.

Another wrote: “Victoria screamed at the end” Kobe “just gave me chills …”

“It’s creepy that Victoria P” Kobe! “Called #TheBachelor and this was filmed months ago,” another wrote.

“Ending #Thebachelor with Victoria F and throwing a shot and saying Kobe. ICONIC. @ BachelorABC producers you have my heart,” tweeted another fan.

11

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were en route to the NBA legend’s youth training center at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday morning when they were killed in the fatal helicopter crash Credit: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were en route to NBA legend Mamba Sports Academy youth training center in Thousand Oaks, California on Sunday morning when they were killed in the fatal helicopter crash.

They died alongside baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, a coach at Mamba Sports Academy, passengers Sarah and Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

In misty weather, the group had left John Wayne Airport at 9:06 am on their way to the sports academy.

Weather conditions deteriorated 14 minutes after the take-off and when the helicopter approached the Burbank at 9:20 am, the pilot began to circle the airspace above the city, in constant contact with air traffic control.

11

Fans were deeply saddened by the mention Credit: Twitter

11

The episode would have been filmed weeks ago Credit: Twitter

11

Fans could not believe their ears. Credit: Twitter

11

Credit: Twitter

11

Credit: Twitter

11

Credit: Twitter

11

Credit: Twitter

The pilot asked for special permission to continue in the bad weather conditions that were granted.

At 9.39 a.m. the pilot asked the Van Nuys tower if it was approved to turn southwest.

There was no communication for nearly two minutes, after which the tower asked the pilot to identify his aircraft.

The helicopter had started with its accent at this point and began to reach almost 1500 feet and started to pull down again, allowing the tower to communicate again at 9.42 am trying to confirm that the helicopter was of the right frequency.

11

The helicopter crashed and killed all nine people on board, in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning. Credit: SWNS

WRONG TRAVEL

Bachelorette fans and participants astonishingly glamorous show goes to CLEVELAND

FRI END OF THE LINE

David Schwimmer says that the end of Friends should not be ‘tampered with’

DANCE COMPETITION

Strictly tour in chaos when dancers get sick and force AJ to form a new dancer

“BEING WITH GOD”

Jessica Simpson places a picture of ‘heavenly goodbye’ for Kobe after a helicopter crash

DOING WELL

‘Naughty’ red-haired Demi has a degree in archeology and will finally brighten up Love Island

There was no response and 40 seconds before the crash, the tower said, “You are still too low to follow flights at this time.”

Shortly thereafter, the helicopter climbed to about 2,125 feet, possibly to clear up the bad weather, before suddenly descending at a rapid speed and crashing into a fiery wreck.

An 18-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist who won five NBA championships, Kobe Bryant was the MVP competition in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion.

He survived by the 19-year-old wife, Vanessa, 37, and three of their daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three and seven-month-old Capri.

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at [email protected] or call 212 416 4552.

.