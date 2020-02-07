CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Although the moon is conveniently close for observation, astronauts have not stepped on the surface of the moon since 1972.

Fortunately, this will change in the future when NASA’s Artemis program lands the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024.

In the meantime, that makes moon monsters returned by Apollo astronauts a rare and precious commodity. For the first time, researchers used a technique to look at individual atoms in a single grain of moon dust from an Apollo 17 moon sample.

Given that astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt returned 245 pounds of moonstones and earth to their earth after their mission in 1972, studying one dust grain at a time would certainly help to preserve monsters.

The technique, known as atomic tomography, offered a new way to study the lunar surface. It is mostly used in materials science with nanowire production because it can analyze materials on a small scale.

NASA granted access to Apollo 17 moon soil samples to researchers from Chicago’s Field Museum, Northwestern University and Purdue University. Earlier, those at the Field Museum and Northwestern had used atomic probe tomography on small samples, such as nanoscale grains from an iron meteorite, said Jennika Greer, study author and Ph.D. student at the Field Museum and the University of Chicago.

“We analyze rocks from space, atom by atom,” Greer said. “It is the first time that a moon monster has been studied in this way. We use a technique that many geologists have never heard of.”

Elements such as iron or water create small, complex structures in the moon. Studying the ground atom by atom can provide a detailed picture of the composition of the moon.

The technique involved the use of a beam of charged atoms to cut a sharp point in the dust grain surface. The sharp point was a few hundred atoms wide. For reference: a sheet of paper is hundreds of thousands of atoms thick.

“We can use the expression “Nano carpentry,” said Philipp Heck, co-author of the research, curator at the Field Museum and associate professor at the University of Chicago. “As a carpenter forms wood, we do so at the nanoscale into minerals.”

The sample was placed in the atomic probe in the northwest and hit with a laser, which moved atoms separately. Each atom then hit a plate designed to detect them. This allowed the researchers to determine the type of atom and its charge.

In the single grain they found clues for water, iron, helium and space weather on the lunar surface. Iron is a heavier element, so the atom took longer to hit the detector plate than other, lighter elements – making it identifiable.

“We can apply this technique to samples that nobody has studied,” Heck said. “You will almost certainly find something new or unexpected. This technique has such a high sensitivity and resolution that you will find things that you would not otherwise find and use up only a small part of the sample.”

Greer was able to use the data for a 3D reconstruction, in which the atoms were color-coded to map the dust grain of the moon. This allowed scientists to see exact atoms and their locations in moon dust for the first time.

The moon has no atmosphere and is influenced by small meteorites, solar wind and cosmic rays flowing from the sun – which is known as space weather. So while the moon is not geologically active, like the earth and its shifting tectonic plates, the surface of the moon does change. It looks very different under this upper layer of earth. Unexposed moon ground can tell us about the history of the moon.

Understanding lunar soil resources can make them useful for astronauts during future missions to the moon. And in the grand scheme of things, atomic probe tomography can also be used to study the samples studied from asteroids.

“It’s great to fully characterize small amounts of precious samples,” Greer said. “We will have these really exciting missions such as Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx back to Earth soon – unmanned spacecraft that collect small pieces of asteroids. This is a technique that should definitely be applied to what they bring back, because it uses so little material but offers so much information. “

By comparing what they learn about the samples by comparing atomic probe tomography with telescope observations of the moon or asteroids, scientists can understand what they see when sampling is not practical or possible.

“It is important to understand these materials in the laboratory so that we understand what we see when we look through a telescope,” Greer said. “Through something like this we understand what the environment is like on the moon. It goes far beyond what astronauts can tell us when they walk on the moon. This small grain preserves millions of years of history. “

And the dust sample used in the study may be studied by others in the future.

“Fifty years ago, nobody expected anyone to ever analyze a sample using this technique and use only a little bit of one grain,” Heck said. “Thousands of such granules can be on the glove of an astronaut, and it would be sufficient material for a major study.”

Given that future missions are planned to return to the moon, the researchers hope that new, diverse monsters will be sent back.

Only investigating space weather from one place on the moon is “as if you are only analyzing the weather on Earth in one mountain range,” Greer said as if he is only analyzing the weather on Earth in one mountain range, “Greer said.

“We have to go to other places and objects to understand space weather in the same way that we have to look at different places on Earth, such as the sand in deserts and accesses in mountain ranges.”

Greer is eager to take samples from the other side of the moon, the side that is constantly looking away from the earth. It’s challenging, observing, and the material that can be collected there can be very different from the sites we’ve sampled on the Earth-facing side of the moon, she said.

