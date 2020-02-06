Single father of a Texas boy with special needs dies after the flu

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rv-zjLbfSw4 [/ embed]

NORTHERN RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The brother of a single father in Texas who died of flu complications on Sunday urges others to seek help quickly if they fall ill.

Tim Ewalt has created a GoFundMe page for his late brother, Charlie Ewalt, whose son Linkin has special needs.

“Linkin misses his father,” an emotional Ewalt told WFAA. “I’m not sure, with his condition, how much he understands.”

Linkin has CHARGE syndrome, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, causes heart defects, growth retardation and other abnormalities that affect many parts of the body.

Linkin’s father was 50 years old and seemed to be in good health when both brothers got the flu in January. Tim was getting better, but Charlie’s health continued to deteriorate. On January 16, his family found him inconsistent in bed and took him to a hospital in North Richland Hills.

When he was admitted, Charlie Ewalt had pneumonia in both lungs, his brother said on the GoFundMe page. As his health deteriorated, doctors placed him on life support. The pneumonia led to brain and lung damage and it was decided to remove him from his livelihood more than two weeks later. He died on the night of 2 February.

Tim said neither he nor his brother got the flu shot, and now he hopes his brother’s story can help others prevent a similar tragedy.

“Don’t wait because you never know how bad it will be,” he told WFAA. “I have never been to the doctor because of the flu and this was a wake-up call.”

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 10,000 and 25,000 people have died of the flu in the last four months. The CDC offers estimated ranges because the nature of the disease and differences in state laws make it impossible to get accurate data.

In cases of death, for example, people who have had the flu can only seek medical help after having a fatal, secondary illness, such as pneumonia, but no longer any trace of the flu.

