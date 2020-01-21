Single 10 year old mother accused of having children for benefits she is 'terribly cheated'

A SINGLE 10-year-old mother accused of having children for benefits has calculated that she is “terribly cheated.”

Sonya O’Loughlin, who earns £ 400 every week from government handouts, lives with eight of her children in a four-bed apartment building in Southampton.

Sonya poses with her children in their flat in Southampton Credit: Viacom Studios UK

But the mother – who appears on Me & My 10 Kids tonight on 5Star – said life was hard to survive on benefits.

She moaned how she was despised because she had appeared on the show and accused documentary makers of having distorted the truth.

Sonya said it was enough to have ten children and said to a friend: “I still have a small baby and trust that I don’t need it anymore.”

She continued: “I wasn’t even allowed to watch the documentary before it was released. They didn’t even show me. I didn’t even know when it was coming.

“The abuse I have just been terrible, everyone keeps saying I always have benefits.”

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, added, “I don’t know how they would fit kids in there anyway.”

BATTLES

Sonya has had ten children with four different fathers.

She said, “I was in a marriage where I thought we would be together forever, but we clearly weren’t. I don’t get babies for benefits.

“When I got pregnant with one of them, my first thought wasn’t:” I’m going to claim some benefits. “My first thought was:” I have a beautiful baby here. “

Her mother revealed her daily life by raising her big brood and said it was hard to treat them to days out and gifts.

Sonya added: “I go through one box of breakfast cereal in two days, so I get four boxes in a week.

“It’s hard to get a benefit, but my children deserve to have a little more. But then I can’t expect to be on my horny day and let the taxpayers pay my kids.

“My main priority is my rent and then food for the kids, so from £ 400 a week I have £ 150 left for the rest of the week – and that’s it.”

The mother revealed that her children even get excited about small things, including a new school uniform.

She said: “I don’t really do anything with my children.

“I wouldn’t say they’re missing because they never missed it, but it would be nice to treat them once in a blue moon.”

“STABBED” AT SCHOOL

Boy, 15, ‘stabbed in the back’ during fire exercises at school when the student was arrested

SCHUEY BLOW

Schumacher is “very deteriorated and not how we remember him,” the surgeon claims

Pictured

MEG A NEW START

Harry arrives in Canada after Megxit for a new life with Meghan & Archie

“I AM NOT A CHEAT ADVANTAGE”

Single mother with 10 children insists that she does not have them for benefits

Pictured

HOLOCAUST HORROR

Full horror of Auschwitz uncovered in moving colored photos

FINAL BELL

Heartbreaking last words from boy, 17, for mama before he was beheaded in a gang

Sonya said she was supported by her mother to raise the children.

The 10-year-old mother added, “I need a hobby that doesn’t have babies.”

5Star Me and My 10 Kids, will be broadcast tonight at 9 p.m.

The mother said that she had spent most of her money on rent Credit: Viacom Studios UK She said she was “terribly cheated” because she had too many children. her not to have another baby