Singing happy birthday is shit. Here are 5 things you can do instead.

Mashable’s new series Don’t @ Me takes unpopular opinions and underpins them with … reasons. We all have our options, but we can only convince you to change yours. And if not, relax.

It pulls your spine together, fills your intestines with cement, makes your palms sweat and your blood boils. It’s worse than grinding your teeth, nails against a blackboard, Kendall Roy’s follow-up rap.

You guessed it: “Happy Birthday”.

Sisters Patty and Mildred Hill (who are, however, involved in litigation forever) have been plaguing parties in this annual birth anthem since the late 19th century. It has been translated into at least 18 languages ​​and accompanies celebrations around the world. Famous artists are Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Mick Jagger and NASA Curiosity Rover.

And yet suuuucks it.

Close your eyes for a moment and you will hear it – the agony of this first “HAAAAAAAAAA”. Nobody ever liked “Happy Birthday”, nobody will ever like “Happy Birthday”, and if someone claims to enjoy “Happy Birthday” they are lying. It is musically mediocre, regularly loud and uncomfortable in the long run.

So, as a gift from me to you, here are five things you can do instead of terrorizing the person you celebrate with the Happy Birthday torture.

1.Touch, try, consume * something * together.

We give toast at weddings. We give toast at the bar and bat mitzvah. If the person who died was fun, we even toast funerals. So explain to me why that is not enough for birthdays?

Yes, a lot of people give toast in addition to singing, but it should be an either-or situation (especially if you’re partying in a restaurant or bar and are already bothering the guests around you). “Happy Birthday to You” gives a party – visitors have exactly one chance to adjust the climax of the amusement – you know the big bit “Happy Birthday, my dear (insert name)”. In my experience, this is where the shit is most likely to get off the rails.

If it is a family celebration, all the children say “mom”, the father says “sweetheart” and everyone else says “Janet”. If it’s a celebration together, half of the crowd sings “Kireet” while the other half sings “Lizzie”, then they switch. When it’s in the office, pretty much everyone mumbles.

Toasts, on the other hand, offer the opportunity to really celebrate the award winner. They can praise their freshly aged presence and then top it off with a shot of their favorite drink. If the birthday person is not drinking, try their favorite snack. Just don’t sing.

2. Do a group hug, a high five hug, or another hug.

Do you know what strangers (usually) don’t go along with uninvited? Physical contact.

“Happy Birthday to You” encourages everyone who is within earshot to scream, be it at a baseball game, a concert, or at your local applebee. An intimate moment between friends usually stays intimate. Gather around the current stack / hot tub / Benihana grill and share a hug of pure love.

Birthday person not big on the sensitive feelings? Then go on a high five game, try to poke your fists, pull out a YouTube video, and perfect The Parent Trap’s handshake. It’s not about you, it’s about them, and no one with a clear mind wants to be shouted at. Even if it comes with cake.

Are you afraid that the waiter will not be congratulated by your waiter? Great news, you’re wrong!

3. Get a group gift, sign a large card, and make sure the memories are preserved.

The only thing that promises “Happy Birthday to You” is that it is volatile.

This Serenade from the Heart of Hell lasts between 15 and 20 seconds and is part of the birthdays that are easy to forget (if they weren’t so traumatic). The next time you appreciate the latest rotation around the sun, consider doing something they appreciate all year round.

Get a card, make a great gift, and create a custom video. In my family, we often steal a Thanksgiving tradition and say or write something that we like about the birthday person to honor their special day. Everything you can remember and appreciate. So you know, don’t sing.

4. Sing literally everything else.

OK Good. You wanna sing We’ll sing. Just pick something, anything else.

Does the birthday child love Dolly Parton? Great, it is a reproduction of “9 to 5”. Has the birthday child attended any Coldplay concerts in the Rochester region in the past 10 years? Looks like we’re singing “Viva La Vida”. Oh, it’s Angie Han from Mashable’s birthday? We probably do CATS.

I’m not a musical expert, but I think many would agree that “Happy Birthday to You” leaves a lot to be desired. No matter how it is performed, the simple melody makes no one happy. The lyrics are not inventive, the highest grade is too high (“biiiiiiiieeerrrrth”), and the rhythm of the last line has to be thrown out. It’s okay to want to roar with friends and family. This is what karaoke is for fun.

Do yourself a favor and choose something that you actually want to sing. Like BTS!

5. Just leave the birthday person alone.

Every year for my birthday I wish that someone, everyone, respects my limits.

When your birthday is approaching, remember that you can ask people not to sing to you. It doesn’t always work – I spent my 24th run in front of my “friends” in Disneyland – but you can ask. It’s your party and you can’t cry against the anger if you want to. Happy birthday, period.