WATCH: Singer Randy Travis gives teenagers the surprise of his life

Updated: 2:01 PM EST December 23, 2019

Last week, an Oklahoma teenager received a birthday / Christmas surprise of her life when she arrived home and saw her favorite singer at home. Summer Lyman Lamborn published about his daughter, Cassidy, meeting the country music star. "If you know Cassidy, you know that her first love is Jesus, her second love is her dad and her third love, Randy Travis," Lamborn said. "She is a non-materialist girl, so finding the perfect birthday and / or Christmas present is almost impossible." Cassidy has been baking for years and, during Christmas, makes two cakes. One of the cakes is for Jesus. The other is for Randy Travis. His mother wrote to the singer, and he agreed to stop by his house in Beggs while heading to Nashville, Tennessee. Lamborn said the family received Travis for dinner and Cassidy spent the night. Visiting with him and watching his tour bus. Watch the video player above to see the surprise of your life.

