Singer Grimes and Elon Musk (possibly) pregnant with their first child

Canadian electronic dream pop singer Claire “Grimes” Boucher announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she was probably pregnant with her first child. The artist has been with the billionaire and hopeful Mars colonialist Elon Musk since May 2018. Elon has five children and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Grimes confirmed that the photo she posted on Instagram was representative of her pregnant condition (in an earlier NSFW version of the picture). ” Indeed.

And how did Musk react when he heard the news?

(Brad’s note: Just because I know how these two things did in the past, I end up making a little backup here by reminding everyone that Grimes will release an album next month, so I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if it all turns out to be an elaborate trick, we hope that your journey together is happy and healthy.)