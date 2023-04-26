Singapore Hangs Man For Cannabis Trafficking

Singapore has zero tolerance for any kind of drug-related activity. Drug trafficking carries a mandatory death penalty without room for leniency. Tangaraju Suppiah was hung on 26th April for trafficking around 1kg (2.2 pounds) of cannabis into the city-state.

Suppiah was convicted in 2013 of “abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic” cannabis from Malaysia to Singapore. He was awarded the death penalty in 2018. His family was hopeful of overturning the verdict through public appeals for clemency. They even found support from British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, who stated that Singapore “may be about to kill an innocent man” on the back of “more than dubious circumstances”.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson also chimed in, “far from the clear cut – since he never actually touched the marijuana in question, was questioned by police without a lawyer, and denied access to a Tamil interpreter when he asked for one”.

Tangaraju Suppiah was never found with drugs on him. But the prosecution team traced two phone numbers from the delivery person back to him.

Singapore has some of the strictest drug laws in the world. The possession of even a small amount of illegal drugs can result in severe punishment. The government has been vocal about its stance on drugs, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a drug-free society.

The case has sparked a debate on the effectiveness of Singapore’s drug policy. While some argue that the punishment is too severe, others believe that it is necessary to maintain the country’s drug-free status.

Singapore’s approach may seem draconian, but it has been successful in deterring drug trafficking in the country. The city-state has one of the lowest drug abuse rates in the world.

The death penalty for drug trafficking is a controversial issue. Human rights activists criticize it as a violation of the right to life. They argue that drug trafficking is not a capital offense, and the punishment should not be death. Instead, they advocate for rehabilitation and treatment for drug offenders.

The case of Tangaraju Suppiah highlights the consequences of drug trafficking in Singapore. It serves as a warning to potential drug traffickers and reinforces Singapore’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free society. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in its statement, “Our approach has worked for us, and we will continue charting our own path according to what is in the best interests of Singaporeans.”

The city-state views drug trafficking as a serious offense that not only puts the individual at risk but also endangers society as a whole. The use of drugs can lead to addiction, crime, and social problems. It is the responsibility of the government to take a tough stance on drug trafficking.

While Singapore’s drug policy is harsh, the country has made efforts to provide rehabilitation and support for drug addicts. The government has set up rehabilitation centers and offers counseling and therapy for drug offenders to help them overcome their addictions.