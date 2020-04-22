Singalong lifts the spirits of people of senior living group

Silver Pines Senior Group resident Betty Moulton, correct, and Anne McCormick take part in a balcony singalong in Sandy on Wednesday. Residents were joined in the singalong by family customers, Silver Pines staff and people from the community who stood on the sidewalk outdoors the facility. Citizens of Silver Pines Senior Community have been staying inside of the facility owing to the spread of COVID-19.

Staff members at Silver Pines Senior Group in Sandy, alongside with residents’ spouse and children users and persons from the neighborhood, stand on the sidewalk exterior the facility throughout a sing-alongside with people on their balconies on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Steve Griffin, Deseret Information

