Sinclair tries to set a goal record while Canada is confronted with St. Kitts and Nevis

TORONTO – Christine Sinclair’s goals have literally spanned the world, with her hit list ranging from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

Next week, the 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., will try to add St. Kitts and Nevis to her 40-country goals resume when Canada opens the game at the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualification Championship in South Texas.

The next goal of Sinclair will be its 184th, the equalizing record of the current retired American striker Abby Wambach. Although Canada’s goal is to get one of the two Olympic berths available for Concacaf for the Tokyo Games, all eyes will be on Sinclair, as Canada is in eighth place at number 127 St. Kitts, number 51 Jamaica and number 26 Mexico in group play.

While Canadian women have never faced St. Kitts, their captain has scored 11 times against Jamaica and 16 against Mexico.

The record is in the background of the Canadian team, at least when the captain is present.

“It can be talked about behind her back,” veteran midfielder Sophie Schmidt said with a giggle.

“It’s going to happen this tournament,” she added. “I know she doesn’t like to talk about it, but as a team we are very excited to reach that milestone and if we can, we give Sincy as many opportunities as possible and she is clinical as usual.”

The goal – and the record breaker that will undoubtedly follow – will be celebrated by many.

“I will cry in secret in the corner,” said former Canadian international goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc, now head of Concacaf women’s football. “Because this woman earns every gram of this, because you know she is the most modest woman in the world – and she will probably try not to talk about it.”

Sinclair routinely slides out of the spotlight. The pride she feels when chasing the record is mainly about the Maple Leaf that she wears on her chest.

“It would be pretty cool to see a Canadian at the top (list),” she said.

Sinclair suppresses the problem and acknowledges that she ‘is just proud to be in this position, proud of the work I have done in the field of career. It’s pretty special. “

But Sinclair has a Zen-like approach to her game.

“When I score, I score. If I don’t do that, it means someone else makes me happy too. “

It is almost 20 years since Sinclair made his debut for Canada under coach Even Pellerud in a 4-0 loss against China at the Algarve Cup on March 12, 2000. Two days later, she opened her target account eight minutes in a 2-1 loss for Norway on the same tournament.

Sinclair still remembers well. Pellerud was a former coach of Norway. And she beat Bente Nordby, one of the best keepers in the world at the time.

“I intercepted a pass and it was an escape and then placed it far,” Sinclair recalled. “You never forget your first, right?”

More followed. A lot of the memorable variety. LeBlanc saw the star quality of Sinclair from the start.

“She was coming to the camp for the first time and we did a scrimmage and she would take a touch, the ball was in the six (yard box), took a touch and placed it. And I was like ‘Who is this child? ”Because as a goalkeeper, people usually try to hit as hard as possible because they are so close and they put the ball where I was not.

“It sounds so small and simple, but that is why she has become the best goal scorer in football. Because her balance for the net and her ability to place the ball where the keeper is not is why she is who she is. Because she is home (from purpose). “

One of Sinclair’s most celebrated strikes came on December 19, 2010, against host Brazil in the final of an international tournament.

After a Canadian takeaway, the ball came to Melissa Tancredi, who defeated a Brazilian and found Sinclair plowing a lonely front. Pull the defense apart, the two exchanged passes again before Tancredi found Sinclair, placed a meter or so from the corner of the penalty area.

Sinclair charged her weaker left foot and bent the ball high from the far goal post into the net past a diving goalkeeper, while five Brazilian defenders watched Sinclair’s sparkle from the box.

“I think a goal scorer makes the variety of finishes, the variety of tools and expertise and finish or power … the subtleties and nuances,” said former Canadian international Carmelina Moscato. “And that was something I’d never seen before from her. It just gave me the feeling that she was limitless. “

Sinclair has made a career from rising to the occasion, scored on major stages.

On the opening day of the 2011 World Cup, she surprised a crowd of 73,680 as she bent a free kick over a wall and passed the goalkeeper in a 2-1 defeat to Germany.

“We were able to silence the Berlin stadium for a moment,” Sinclair recalled. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Four years later, Sinclair saved Canada on her own soil on day 1 of the 2015 World Cup. With the pressure of an entire country on her shoulders, she stepped into the penalty spot in the 92nd minute against China and hit a penalty in the goal post for a 1-0 victory in Edmonton.

Perhaps Sinclair’s most famous performance was a never-to-be-forgotten hat trick against the US in the 2012 Olympic semi-final, which ended in extra-time 4-3 American victory after extra time.

“I felt so blessed to be on her team and watch something extraordinary happen in one of the greatest stadiums of all time, in the stadium where every girl playing in that game grew up watching TV in the hope that it would someday would go and watch a match in the stands, “LeBlanc said.

“But we could be part of perhaps one of the best games in women’s football history. And just see a woman rise. That’s the game I will never forget.”

The first goal was classic Sinclair with assists from Marie-Eve Nault and Tancredi. After taking a movie from Tancredi, Sinclair rushed towards the goal. She controlled the ball with her left foot, took an extra touch to bypass a defender and hit the ball home cool with her right foot.

The second goal came from a great pass by Tancredi. Sinclair got a separation from her marker and headed the ball in the corner past the American keeper Hope Solo.

The third came from a Schmidt corner, with Sinclair rising high to defeat her marker before throwing the ball high into the corner above a defender on the post.

Sinclair would like that all goals were the result of good work from teammates. In the meantime, they point to Sinclair’s calm about the goal.

“She’s always her. She’s always the goal we need to win the cup or win the game,” said former Canadian international and current youth coach Rhian Wikinson.

Sinclair did exactly that with the decisive goal in Canada’s 2-1 win over host Brazil in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Olympic Games in Sao Paulo.

Jessie Fleming and Deanne Rose helped lay the ground, showing Fleming the ball from a Brazilian and showing some cheating before sending it to Rose, who sent the ball to an upcoming Sinclair in a penalty area.

The ball even bounced high on Sinclair’s left foot and hit her torso earlier. When it came down, she brought her right foot to the target.

While Sinclair is a scoring machine, Canadian coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller sees so much more.

“Every time I get a question about Christine, it’s about her goals, but she’s so much more than that,” he said for the decisive round of 16 against Sweden, which turned out to be Canada’s last summer at the World Cup in France . .

“The goals are an important thing in this game, an important thing for us and every time she scores, it’s pretty crucial. But as a captain, a leader of this team, the way she carries herself is leadership in herself … She is a very big ambassador for Canada in the field and field. “

Sinclair scored goal no. 182 in a 2-1 loss for the Netherlands in the last group game at the World Cup. No 183 came in Canada’s last outing, a 3-0 win over New Zealand at a tournament in China in November. It was Sinclair’s 289th record for Canada.

Coincidentally, Sinclair and Wambach were both on goal no. 99 when their teams were friendly towards each other in July 2009.

The two sat together for a video of American football prior to the game in Rochester, N.Y., with Sinclair calling Wambach: “one of the most dominant players in the ladies game, if not the most dominant players in the ladies game.”

Wambach said that Sinclair will be a legend before her career is over.

Wambach, whose career was interrupted by a broken leg, reached her milestone in a 1-0 US victory over Canada. Sinclair recorded her 100th seven months later in a 3-0 win over Poland in the Cyprus Cup.

Wambach, now 39, eliminated in October 2015 with 184 goals in 255 games. Sinclair is still going strong.