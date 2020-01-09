Sinclair reveals why he chose Preston

Loading...

SCOTT SINCLAIR made the switch from Celtic to Preston on Wednesday evening, taking down the curtain for his three and a half year spell in Glasgow.

There was mixed emotion of support that were sad to see him go with some accepting that it was time for the Englishman to leave, while others were angry that he had gone so far for the pecking order at Celtic who started the movement.

The player himself has remained very quiet about the transfer so far and has not yet used his social media to send a message to Celtic support.

We only have a few quotes on the Preston website about why he had chosen to become a Preston member.

“I had a fantastic three and a half years with Celtic, we did the treble treble, I got the PFA player of the year, scored goals and was top scorer, but now it’s a new chapter for me. I come here to improve and to help the team get promoted. “Sinclair told the official Preston website.

In full time we should get a better idea of ​​why the player got out of favor in Celtic Park and why the player no longer wanted to keep trying to win ten in a row to a very quiet departure to Preston on a cold January night.

The impact that Sinclair had on Celtic in the three and a half years that he was at the club is incredible and his legacy as a triple triple winner has been cemented.