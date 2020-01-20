Since Cheney has no chance in the US Senate, Friess is considering introducing his name

(FosterFriess.com)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming’s US representative, Liz Cheney, has decided not to run for the US Senate but to apply for re-election to the House of Representatives.

Given Cheney’s decision, former Wyoming governor candidate Foster Friess is considering a possible Senate appointment.

“With the announcement by Congresswoman Liz Cheney, I received requests for my intentions to apply for the seat of the US Senate,” Friess writes on his website. “In the coming weeks, I’m going to go on an audio tour to assess the thoughts of my Wyoming countrymen, which I can do to help meet the needs of our citizens.”

Friess also praised Cheney and former Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis, who plans to run as successor to Wyoming’s US Senator Mike Enzi, who is not seeking reelection in 2020.

“(My wife) Lynn and I are grateful for Liz’s ongoing service in Wyoming and the nation, and we are ready to help her withdraw from Congress and hope that she will be the next speaker for the house,” Friess wrote , “Liz and Cynthia Lummis embody the Wyoming spirit of the early pioneers – independently, principally and according to the” Code of the West “. I am a fan of Cynthia Lummis and we share many of the same values.”

“I will ask Wyoming voters what they are looking for in their next senator. Do they want a businessman and a political outsider who is willing to disrupt the Washington status quo?”

Friess referred to his business background in the statement.

“After over 40 years building and managing a $ 15 billion business, I never forgot who I invested in: the widows, teachers, and welders,” he wrote. “The United States Senate has no particular interest in controlling me. I would focus solely on serving the Wyoming people – nurses, single mothers, welders, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans.”

“I will listen to understand the most pressing problems facing the Wyoming families. Do Wyoming voters share my outrage at the stranglehold that the medical lobby has on Congress?”

Health care is something Friess would focus on if he chose the Senate.

Through Foster’s Outriders and PatientsUSA, we’ve worked to bring left and right together on a sensible health policy that everyone agrees on, like simple price transparency, ”he wrote. “Would you support my efforts to prevent Congress from summarizing multiple issues in one bill? By gradually attacking health care reform, we can do more than try to eat the buffalo in one bite. “

He also says that he is thinking about the political situation in the Middle East.

“I will ask Wyomingites where they stand on the situation in the Middle East,” wrote Friess. “In our efforts to support our friends, the Kurds of Iraq, I traveled to Camp Black Tiger and stood on the front line of IS.”

Friess noted that President Donald Trump approved his governance run in 2018.

“In President Trump’s support, he stated that I strongly defend our right to protect our lives and the lives of our families,” Friess wrote. “In addition to our efforts to increase politeness, expand civic education, fight socialism and promote parental freedom in education, we have invested millions in Wyoming in school security, Rachel Joy Scott, the message first victim of Columbine. “

“Our listening tour will include a virtual online element for citizens who can’t build a town hall after a long shift at work or a busy day with the kids, or who simply prefer to stay warm at home.”