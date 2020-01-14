Since 20 people were killed in accidents in five years, projects in the Casper area were recommended for safety reasons

On Thursday, September 26th, traffic in one lane in Casper on Wyoming Boulevard was interrupted by a three-car accident. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The final draft of a new long-distance traffic plan states that 6,234 accidents occurred in the Casper region between 2013 and 2017.

21% of these accidents resulted in minor or serious injuries.

“In the five-year period from 2013 to 2017, there were 16 clashes in the Casper Area, in which 20 people were killed,” says the draft plan. “Of those with a known cause, three of the fatal accidents involved alcohol consumption. Four accidents affected pedestrians or cyclists. “

The Casper City Council will hear a presentation on the draft plan during its working session on Tuesday, January 14th.

The design highlights the intersections between CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard and Second Street and Southeast Wyoming Boulevard, which are the most common area crashes.

“The intersection of 2nd Street and Southeast Wyoming Boulevard recorded 29 accidents over the five-year period, the second highest of all intersections in the region (CY Avenue and Wyoming ranked first with 34 accidents),” the draft said. “CY Avenue and Poplar Street ranked fifth with 21 accidents, but also had a high concentration of bicycle collisions.”

“In downtown Casper, one of the most accessible areas in the region, there was the highest concentration of accidents involving pedestrians. At least 15 accidents involving pedestrians occurred in downtown Casper, and there were seven incidents on 1st Street alone. “

Second Street had the most accidents with 205 accidents per mile between 2013 and 2017.

“The second highest corridor was CY Avenue with 155 accidents per mile over the same period,” the draft added. “Wyoming Boulevard was the third highest with 97 accidents per mile.”

“It is important to know that these corridors also have the highest volume of lanes, which increases the likelihood of accidents.”

The draft plan was drawn up by the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and one of their consultants, Nelson / Nygaard Consulting Associates.

Several short- and long-term priority projects for Casper, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn and Natrona County are presented.

Some of the short-term project recommendations included in the draft plan are designed to address some security concerns.

One such highlight is the recommended improvement in the CY and poplar crossing.

“Problems at this intersection were identified during an active transport audit with stakeholders and policy makers during the spring 2019 workshops,” the draft said. “This project suggests treatments at a collision hotspot that complete the intersection. This includes expanded curbs with tight radii, additional medians and islands of protection, and clearly visible zebra crossings.”

The draft states that these improvements could have the following advantages:

• Reduce crossing distances and exposure of pedestrians and cyclists

• Reduce rotational speeds

• Improve user comfort

• Improve user visibility

• Activate existing pocket parks

Another recommendation would be to rebuild and improve Poplar and First Street. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the city of Casper are already planning some of these improvements.

“As a combination of bridge replacement and complete road projects, this effort will focus on WYDOT widening the bridge across Poplar Street across North Plate in 2021,” the draft plan says. “In addition to converting S. Poplar Street from W. 1st Street to Collins Dr. the intersection between S. Poplar and W. 1st Street will be rebuilt to include additional turning lanes that will significantly increase capacity. ”

“It is critical that the widening of the bridge allows sidewalks on both sides and addresses a major security and justice issue as pedestrians and cyclists currently have no safe transition point between 1st Street Bridge and the Tate Pumphouse.”

The draft recommends installing ten foot walkways on either side of the bridge.

Another recommendation is to set up side streets along Wyoming Boulevard.

“This project was given priority by the community during our workshop on active transportation, where the public could draw their ideal bike network, and in the form of feedback from stakeholders on the list of priority projects from the evaluation and evaluation exercise,” says the Draft. “The project would provide non-motorized users of all ages and abilities with a continuous side road from CY Avenue to the E. Yellowstone Highway in Evansville.

where it would cross with the Casper Rail Trail. “

“In 2013, a feasibility and concept study of the project for the MPO was completed. The feasibility studies included an offset of 20 to 27 feet to account for the potential future expansion of Wyoming Boulevard. The proposed alternative, which will be used for Connecting Crossroads’ cost estimation, would provide a 10-foot, free-standing, two-way, one-way route on the north side of Wyoming Boulevard with the least priority and connected to future multimodal traffic network and offer a more comfortable haven from the prevailing winds than the south side. “

The city of Casper has announced that the MPO Policy Committee can approve the final draft on January 23.

Over the next 30 years, improvements to transportation infrastructure in Casper, Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn and Natrona County are to be managed. The previous plan was completed in 2014.

A federal grant of $ 320,000 helped fund the process to create the new long-haul transportation plan.

This process involved collecting contributions from various city administrations and the public through workshops and online surveys.