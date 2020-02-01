Photo: Chrysler

Chrysler, the automaker, sold its first minibus in 1984 as a Dodge Caravan. Chrysler, the brand, sold its first minibus six years later as the Town & Country. Prior to this minibus, the Town & Country name was mostly used on wagons, all the way back to the first in 1941. Only a few were made in the first few years before production was stopped, so the company could help the -Hitler world.

The first generation was a woodie, with much of the rear body made of wood. The next two generations abolished the wood, but it was brought back as a simulated wood grain in the 1970s, where it remained in the minibus era.

I have never been a fan of fake things on cars: fake fasteners, fake vents, hubcaps that look like aluminum wheels. They are often not very attractive to start with, but they also have inherent dishonesty. They are all lies to which lazy designers or cheap engineers are attached.

Simulated wood grain is one of the worst offenders. It should make the car look like a woodie, where wood was originally used as a structural part of the vehicle. Later Woodies used wood as a non-structural styling element. Great, it pretends, but it can look good if real wood is used. But fake wood? Fake wood is a lie stacked on another lie. Yo dawg, I heard you love unfair design.

I know, I’m an old man screaming at a cloud again. But this retro evaluation by MotorWeek reminded me that simulated wood was not always kitschy and that some vehicles benefited from the fake finish.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-list-bIob26neRqQ%2FPL8HILNMicoi6frBzfDro05x0W-44D1ZWz&start=0" data-chomp-id="PL8HILNMicoi6frBzfDro05x0W-44D1ZWz" data-recommend-id="youtube://PL8HILNMicoi6frBzfDro05x0W-44D1ZWz" id="youtube-PL8HILNMicoi6frBzfDro05x0W-44D1ZWz" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

There is something about the first generation of Chrysler minibuses that make simulated wood tasty. I think it is partly because they are so far away from a real Woodie, but still have a connection with them, if only by name. This, combined with the fact that the minibus is such a boring design anyway, makes adding some fake wood finish a movement in a positive direction.

I also give the Jeep Grand Wagoneer a pass, because in some colors on some models with the faux wood in good condition it looks better. But otherwise almost all other fake wood grain looks bad.

.