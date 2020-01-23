Simplified corporate macOS connection with Jamf Connect and Pro

Jamf Connect was launched a few years ago after Jamf purchased NoMAD. Since purchasing NoMAD, Jamf has continued to integrate Microsoft Azure AD and G Suite into the macOS connection experience. Today, they are taking this integration to the next level, because it can now be integrated into Jamf Pro.

A recent survey found that 31% of the problems reported to helpdesks by end users were login and password problems. Jamf Connect solves this problem by making its configurations inside Jamf Pro, so that the number of steps that an IT department has to configure is reduced. Thanks to the integration of Jamf Connect and Jamf Pro, macOS system administrators will see a number of interesting features.

Improved registration workflow with password synchronization

Thanks to the delivery of the full name and username of Jamf Pro and Jamf Connect, a help desk employee will know that all users have a cloud identity system configured on their Mac. By forcing a single set of usernames and passwords on a cloud identity provider (G Suite, Office 365), end users will see fewer login problems due to forgotten passwords.

Updated configuration options

Jamf Connect sees a two week release schedule. Thanks to integration with Jamf Pro, an IT team can now immediately use the new functionality directly inside Jamf Pro instead of connecting to a separate interface. It will also be one less place to train new recruits when hiring new IT staff.

Immediate FileVault encryption

While it may seem small, it is one less step for the end user. By integrating Jamf Connect and Jamf Pro, FileVault encryption will be activated immediately during the first connection instead of activating it during the connection process, then force the user to log out. Jason Wudi, chief technology officer at Jamf, said:

By making Jamf Connect configurations available in the Jamf Pro interface, the number of steps to deploy or modify a Jamf Connect configuration is reduced, making configuration and management easier. This integration is a powerful step in how we continue to innovate to help our customers succeed with Apple in the business.

