Simple Lifestyle Changes to Significantly Reduce Dementia Risk

Dementia is a brain condition that worsens the ability to think and remember. This condition has been increasing in England. Since January, dementia diagnoses have risen by 12 percent, reaching 487,432 in June. The rise is due to an older population, better understanding of symptoms, and an increase in risk factors facing people today. However, recent studies show we could reduce our chances of having dementia if we adjust some parts of our lives.

Researchers from Beijing’s Chinese PLA General Hospital carried out a study that identified six healthy habits to lessen the probability of dementia. They studied 2,537 people over the age of 60 without any signs of dementia at the start. The research measured six lifestyle habits and gave scores between zero and six according to how well participants followed these habits.

Exercise: Those who worked out for more than ten minutes nearly every day or three or four days a week got one point. Smoking Status: Individuals who never smoked or had quit smoking received one point. Alcohol Consumption: Drinking alcohol rarely each month also contributed towards increasing the score. Social Contact: Meeting other people more than three times monthly for social activities or three times each week with neighborhood inhabitants was beneficial. Leisure Activities: Engaging in hobbies like reading books or newspapers daily, using the internet daily, or playing card games at least twice weekly was considered good. Sleep Quality: Falling asleep easily without frequently waking up scored another point for good sleep quality.

The study found that participants scoring at least four points were 29 percent less likely to show signs of cognitive decline, which precedes dementia, compared to those scoring three points or less. Additionally, each one-point increase in score was linked to an 18 percent reduction in the risk of cognitive decline.

Another study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital presented seven healthy habits to adopt during middle age that might help minimize the chances of dementia:

Staying Active: Continuous exercise is crucial for maintaining brain health. Healthy Diet: Consuming a balanced diet rich in nutrients helps defend the brain. Maintaining a Healthy Weight: Keeping a normal weight helps fend off chronic conditions that may lead to dementia. Not Smoking: Avoiding smoking prevents blood vessel damage and lowers the chances of cognitive decline. Managing Blood Pressure: Keeping blood pressure levels normal is essential for brain health. Controlling Cholesterol: Regulating cholesterol stops plaque buildup in blood vessels, thereby lowering dementia risk. Balancing Blood Sugar: Managing blood sugar levels helps prevent diabetes, which increases the risk of dementia.

This study involved 13,720 women with a mean age of 54 at the beginning. After 20 years, researchers found that each one-point increase in score led to a six percent reduction in the chance of developing dementia. One author emphasized the importance of adopting healthier lifestyle choices in middle age to reduce the risk of dementia later in life.

Globally, more than 55 million people live with dementia, and nearly ten million new cases are diagnosed annually. In the UK alone, over 900,000 people live with the condition. Dementia is the leading cause of death in Britain, accounting for one in ten deaths. Experts predict that worldwide cases will triple to about 153 million by 2050, driven by aging populations and increasing risk factors like poor diet and lack of exercise.

Although there is no cure for dementia, changing certain behaviors can significantly reduce the risk of developing this debilitating condition. Ensuring regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet and weight, avoiding smoking, managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and engaging in social and leisure activities are crucial steps in protecting brain health. Raising awareness of these modifiable risk factors can empower individuals to make healthier choices, potentially delaying or preventing the onset of dementia.