Simona Halep beats Anett Kontaveit and wins until the semi-finals

The Romanian said that while this result hurt at the time, she believed it would bring her two more Grand Slam titles – the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon last year.

“This game wasn’t negative at all,” said the 28-year-old.

“It hurt a lot because I lost 6-4 in the third game – I couldn’t finish the game – maybe I was too nervous at the moment, but now I have more experience.

“This match helped me win the two Grand Slams I already have, and maybe it’s the way to the third, but it’s still a long way off.

“I just want to give everything I have in the next game and why not, maybe I can repeat it again.”

Cahill returned to Halep after taking time off to spend more time with his family last year, and the couple switched their training out of season, with the results becoming apparent in court.

Kontaveit didn’t play too bad – just made 15 casual mistakes – but Halep chased every ball and sent it back with interest.

Anett Kontaveit did not play badly, but was not an opponent for Halep.

She said she felt stronger than ever.

“I played my best game on the pitch, I felt strong in my game, strong in my legs,” said number 3 in the world.

“I worked a bit more in the off-season – for the first time in my life I took the off-season off-site so I could focus on what I have to do every day, not days off.

“That meant a lot to me and I started very well this year and I feel much stronger than before.”

Halep said she enjoyed having Cahill back in her box and it feels like she is playing Open in her second home.

“He has been very important since I met him four or five years ago,” she said.

“We worked hard on my attitude, on my game, and today I’m primarily a better person and then a better player, so I really want to thank him.

“Here in Australia, I can say that it is my second home because I feel part of this community, because I have the coach from Australia. Thank you everyone.”

Halep will play the winner of the second quarter-final on Wednesday between Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

