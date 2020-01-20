It was a story about two Doms at the Pittsburgh Penguins training on Monday – Dominik Simon joined in and is hopeful he won’t miss a single moment while Dominik Kahun has a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the status of Kahun after training at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Kahun has a concussion protocol, which means there is no timetable for his return, but he has the advantage that the Penguins’ All-Star break is approaching and goodbye.

Both wingers left Sunday’s 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins.

Kahun and Simon have played top six forward roles. With Jake Guentzel for the season, Kahun played left on the line of Evgeni Malkin and Simon played right on the line of Sidney Crosby.

“We will move boys as well as possible with what we have,” Sullivan said. “That is what we have done so far and we will continue to do so.” With Dom Kahun from the line-up, someone else gets the chance to step in and make a difference. “

The Penguins did not offer a template for what the lines might look like against Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Kahun is in sixth place in the team with 27 points, including 10 goals. Simon, whose strength lies more in making games than in finishing, is in 10th place with 20 points, including six goals.

Simon has a good chance to play in Philadelphia before the break, the last game of the team.

“I feel much better,” said Simon. “Unfortunately I had to leave the competition. I tried to go back (in the third period), but it was not good.

“It will depend on how it feels (Tuesday), but it feels good now. I hope to play.”

Sullivan agreed that Simon can play well.

With the Penguins losing more than 200 man games this season, Simon feels happy that he did not fall into the category of so many of his teammates who have missed a lot of time due to an injury.

“There is no (broken) bone or anything,” said Simon, whose injury was described by Sullivan as a condition of the lower body. “I was a little worried, but I wasn’t thinking ahead. I just hoped it would go well. It’s not so bad, so I’m happy about that.”