Simon Mitchell Deplores Phoenix Defensive Problems Despite Hawks' Win

Mitchell said his team was the second worst in the NBL in defense and middle score at the end of most other defensive stats.

"That's what the numbers tell us," said Mitchell.

"We are working on it every day, we are striving to be better and it is a slower process (than) I would like it to be."

"I'm impatient because I want to be a fighting team."

"I want to be a team that knocks down the big dogs, but we have a victory against Melbourne United and we have lost twice against Sydney and twice against Perth – because of the defense. These are the teams that defend most regularly and probably Cairns (Taipans) after that. "

The Phoenixes were again devoid of veteran guard Adam Gibson (calf), whom Mitchell described as a "spiritual leader" for the field communication and defense team, but Gibson is a good chance to return when the team will play in Cairns in Cairns on New Years Eve of the year.

I train defense poorly, they perform poorly and we need to find a way to improve it.

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell

Fault issues have sometimes been an issue and the team maintains some players on restricted training programs to manage persistent injuries, which affects their ability to train more.

The Phoenix have 11 games to play in their season and are on the brink of the top four with Cairns, fourth, their next opponent.

The positive for the Phoenix is ​​that stars Mitch Creek (25 points), John Roberson (28 points) and Tai Wesley (25 points) form stronger chemistry after Wesley was injured for nine weeks.

"We haven't maintained a defensive level that satisfies me as a coach," said Mitchell.

"It is a collective thing, we are all in the same boat. I train the defense badly, they perform poorly and we have to find a way to improve it.

"It was our main concern as we approached the season. This endgame is taking time, the offense has been great. Let's talk about it."

