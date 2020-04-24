Simon Cowell urges millionaire celebrities to use their own money to pay staff

Simon Cowell has an estimated net worth of $ 600 million so he is definitely not one of the people who is struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. Simon is worried about everyone being fired and unable to feed their families. He wants celebrities to use other resources to pay their employees instead of depending on taxpayer dollars which could be used to help millions of people in need.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvZo-EfNQA4 (/ embed)

Simon Cowell paid his own employees

Simon took matters into his own hands to pay 50 full-time employees who work at his production company, Syco, in London and Los Angeles. His production has ended on his TV shows in both the UK and the US, but that doesn’t mean his staff is going to be busy. A furlough is a temporary leave of absence for employees due to certain economic conditions. It is a method used by companies to reduce costs. More than nine million people are expected to occur during the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for Simon’s Syco crew, they won’t be part of that number.

However, Simon acknowledges that many other celebrity employers may not treat their staff the same way. They rely on taxpayers ’money to pay their employees while they are out of work. Simon has made it clear that he doesn’t think this is the right play when he spoke to The Sun. “I don’t like celebrities telling people what to do, and I know this is a very difficult time for so many; worries about family, health, work, paying the mortgage, and feeding their family are at the top.” he said. “But there are still people in business and entertainment with resources available, so today it’s those people I’m asking for this huge challenge.”

SEE ALSO: SIMON COWELL IS DRAWING ON THE INSTAGRAM WITH VERY IMPORTANT MESSENGER CORONAVIRUS

Simon called Victoria Beckham and Richard Branson for using taxpayer dollars

Simon was not shy about celebrities having to use their own funds to pay employees. Earlier this week, former Spice Girl Victoria was under scrutiny after she flogged 25 members of her staff. He now relies on government funds to pay 80% of his staff salary. People in particular have had a problem with this because Victoria and her husband David are literally millionaires. They estimate a combined net worth of about $ 900 million. There is a lot of money to be paid to your employees on their own. The Beckhams don’t have to worry when the next meal or check arrives. But other people do, and Simon is trying to help those people in need.

Taxpayer dollars are essential to fund coronavirus relief efforts. Simon’s only thing is that taxpayer dollars should be used to help people get meals or programs that can help them. He thinks that if celebrities are able to use their own money to pay people and prevent them from fighting, this would be a big step for the economy and the world during this time. Former American talent judge Got Piers Morgan took to Twitter to express his displeasure at Victoria’s method of paying her employees.

This also applies to billionaire Richard Branson who has requested more than $ 500 million in taxpayers for his company Virgin Atlantic. Millionaire actor Duncan Bannatyne called Richard on Twitter. He said he should go to the bank to pay his employees instead. People even started a petition for Richard to use his own assets instead of government funds to pay his employees.

He spent half a million and broadcast live.

Petition saying Richard Branson should use his assets to support his business, rather than relying, once again, on the public treasury

Sign up and share: http: //t.co/tU7DkkR7Z3

– Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) April 23, 2020

Simon hopes more stars will rise and use his own assets to help others

Simon has also donated $ 1 million to charities Feeding Britain and Feeding America. These charities feed millions of people each year. They are providing meals for those who cannot afford them at this time. He also pledged more than $ 500,000 to Shooting Star Hospices, a charity that supports children with genetic diseases. He expects more celebrities to take a different approach to paying their employees and helping those most in need. A Twitter user praised both Simon and Duncan for doing things right. He said “a lot of respect for you for not using the public purse for your businesses and using your own money as well as banks instead of trusting the public to protect it, RESPECT.”

@SimonCowell @DuncanBannatyne you two probably won’t see it, but the two legends, a lot of respect for you for not using your companies’ public portfolio and using your own money as well as banks, instead of relying on the public for bailout, respect 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻

– Julian Fogg (@julian_fogg) April 23, 2020

Simon is very admirable to use his platform to help other people during this crucial time.

ALSO CAME: VIDEO: SIMON COWELL HAS AN ATTACK FOR ALL BRITISH TALENT, BUT NEGATIVE TEST FOR COVIDO

Hopefully, Simon will encourage more celebrities to pay their employees with their own funds instead of delving into the money that can be used for more coronavirus relief programs.

.