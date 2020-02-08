Simon Cowell finally gives up X Factor and stops producing the show

2019 was a bad and boring year for “The X Factor”. With two spin-off shows at record lows in ratings, this was a clear indicator that the audience needed a good break from the show. As a result, plans to return The X Factor have been scrapped this year, a source says.

AGT THE CHAMPIONS: WHY V. UNBEATABLE NOT GETTING SUPPORT FROM INDIA

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lt4lPUamHYU (/ embed)

Here’s what an insider has to say about the future of X Factor

Regarding Simon Cowell’s plan to stop producing The X Factor, one source says the show relentlessly aims to “rest this year”:

“Simon really wants to think through the show and revitalize it for the future. Although The X Factor has been contracted for another series, ITV fully understands the reasons for the idea to rest it this year and wants to give Simon and the team the time to do what they think is right. “

Insider, the X factor

With X Factor 2018, Louis Tomlinson was appointed the new judge

Even Simon’s plans to introduce a two-part outsourcing concept to brand the show failed. Both “Celebrity” and “The Band” underperformed, posting the worst ratings the show has ever seen. No wonder that Simon and the team behind the show have to start serious negotiations about their future.

The production company behind “The X Factor” is currently focusing on filming “Got Talent” in the UK, which will return to our screens in April.

NICOLE SCHERZINGER AND THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS RETURN WITH A SEXY NEW SINGLE

How do people react to the decision to stop The X Factor?

How can we put it differently than making people relieved that X-Factor is taking a break? It looks like British fans are really looking forward to BGT, which keeps on leading the audience figures. (via Twitter)

Got Talent is still a successful show format

Although any luck with The X Factor would be a miracle, Cowell’s famous “Got Talent” format continues to be successful. His spin-off show “Champions” was a hit in both the UK and USA. If anything, BGT & AGT shows that Cowell is fueling its ongoing global TV heritage.

Read our list of finalists for America’s Got Talent: Champions HERE!

7 TRAGIC DEATHS FROM OUR FAVORITE TALENT SHOW STARS GIVE YOU CHILLS