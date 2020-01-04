Simmons shows up, but Harden launches rockets out of range

Loading...

He never reached the milestone in play with so many points scored.

Harden posted 11 rebounds and 11 assists and transported the Rockets intermittently when things went wrong. Clint Capela added 30 points and 14 rebounds for Houston to beat 76ers center Joel Embiid (20 points, 12 boards).

"If you look at James Harden in a secluded environment, he may be the top scorer in the history of our game," said 76ers coach Brett Brown. "I mean that. If you just do math and metrics, it's just … him and a defender. It's ridiculous what he does."

The defeat is Philadelphia's fourth straight since the Christmas blisters from Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee.

Harden was spectacular throughout the game, converting six from 12 three runs, while finishing 12 for 12 on the free throw line.

When the 76ers made a last desperate push with just under three minutes to go, reducing the deficit to 108-102 on a Simmons layup, Harden responded by three in a row to stifle the rally. That marked the first triple-double of the season for him, even though he averaged 38 points per game.

Tobias Harris added 24 points, but Philadelphia only shot six of the 27 from behind the arc and suffered several breakdowns while trying to defend Harden. Simmons did not try to score three points.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Terrence Ross got 25 points and Nikola Vucevic 20 points and 11 rebounds while Orlando closed Miami 105-85.

The Heat only scored six points in the fourth quarter, three for 19 on the field. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points and produced 10 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic while Evan Fournier scored 15 points despite spending most of the match in disgusting trouble.

A day after holding Toronto to six of 42 over a three-point distance in a home win, Miami shot seven for 37 over a long distance and 37.5 percent overall.

After Vucevic and Gordon combined for three successive three runs to give Orlando a 67-49 lead at the start of the third quarter, the Heat responded with a 14-3 streak.

Meyers Leonard then hit a pair of three pointers to reduce Orlando's lead to four.

But Miami went aimless for more than three and a half minutes at the start of the fourth quarter, missing five shots and throwing the ball three times.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Celtics overcome an 18-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the worst NBA team, Atlanta, 109-106.

Marcus Smart started in place of Kemba Walker, seized up, and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-point pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds remaining.

Damian Lillard scored 35 points and CJ McCollum added 24 points in Portland's 122-103 win over Washington.

Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for the Trail Blazers, who had a streak of five consecutive losses.

