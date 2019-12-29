Simmons ramps up but the Sixers fall under the heat

Loading...

The Sixers puffed up their lines in the last minute, losing a three-point lead after some untimely turnovers, including one from center star Joel Embiid (35 points, 11 rebounds), which led rookie Heat Tyler Herro to put his side one with seconds to play.

Another roll and a free throw by Butler put the Heat up two with three seconds left, but the Heat fouled Richardson and put him on the foul line with a second left.

He missed his first shot, so he had to miss his second and did what he turned right and brushed the edge of the rim when Simmons (15 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists) broke from the three-point line, grabbed the rebound and put to tie the game.

The referees initially decided that the free throw had not hit the rim, but went to the replay screen and canceled their call, granting the basket and forcing overtime.

Despite two alley-oop crunch passes from Richardson to Simmons, the second of which tied at 116-116, the Heat continued for good after Butler was elbowed by Al Horford and tied of two free throws to win.

Embiid took responsibility for the defeat after the match, but there were many criticisms to be made.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said his team would bounce back stronger and knew they needed to improve their game late in the game.

"It always ends up that the character of a group is (decided) by the way you react to it," said Brown.

"Historically, this group has responded well. They are bitten. Everyone is hurt. It stinks when you lose and we will do what we do. Find out what we could have done better. Stay together and keep going."

Phoenix center Aron Baynes (17 points, six rebounds) put the finishing touches on a 112-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings with a late dunk and played early in the last term with several key compartments.