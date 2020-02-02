Simmons plays the leading role in the defeat of the 76ers against the Celtics

Anthony Davis had a team high of 21 points, LeBron James a triple double and the Los Angeles Lakers used a first quarter of 44 points on Saturday night to score a front-running win from 129 to 113 against hosts Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers went to Sacramento on purpose after losing their first game after Bryants Pass – against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Avery Bradley threw 16 of his 19 points in the first 12 minutes for the Lakers, who lost 127: 119 at home after paying tribute to late Kobe Bryant on Friday night.

The Lakers improved to 7-0 on the second night of the duels, leading Bradley’s four early 3-points up to 24 points in the first 12 minutes. James ended the season with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his eleventh triple double of the season, a gap behind Luka Doncics’ championship lead and the 92nd of his career. Only Oscar Robertson (181), Russell Westbrook (146), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107) have more career triple doubles.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Buddy Hield 22 for the Kings, who won three of their last four.

Portland Trail Blazers 124 – Utah Jazz 107

Damian Lillard continued his hot throw with 51 points on the 17 of 29 shoot from the field and added 12 assists to lead host Portland past Utah.

Lillard also made all eight of his free throws on the way to his third 50-point attempt in the last six games and the fourth of the season. It averages 48.8 points over the six-game course. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points, 21 rebounds and three blocked shots when the Trail Blazers won their fourth game in a row and their fifth in the last six games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley added 22, but could not prevent jazz from losing its worst fourth game in a row.

Los Angeles Clippers 118 – Minnesota Timberwolves 106

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in 24 minutes, his ninth consecutive game scoring at least 30 points when hosts defeated Los Angeles Minnesota.

Paul George, who played in his second competition after missing nine points due to a left thigh strain, had 21 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. Lou Williams added 17 points and Montrezl Harrell contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost their 11th game in a row. Andrew Wiggins, who struggled in the first half, only had 13 points in the 4:11 shootout. Josh Okogie had 13 points while Robert Covington dropped 12 points.

Miami Heat 102 – Orlando Magic 89

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Tyler Herro added 23 when Miami hosts Orlando handed their worst fifth consecutive defeat in the season.

Aaron Gordon led the magic with 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 21. Evan Fournier, who came into the top scorer from Orlando with 18.8 points, was held to 12 points, five of them in the first three quarters. He played with an aching back and shot only 3: 13 from the floor.

Butler and teammate Bam Adebayo played their first game since Thursday’s All-Stars title. Adebayo had a bad shooting night and went 1-8 with four points, but he grabbed 14 rebounds, had five assists and blocked a season high of four shots.

Dallas Mavericks 123 – Atlanta Hawks 100

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points during the season to help Dallas defeat Atlanta and secure coach Rick Carlisle’s 500th win for the team. In 12 seasons leading the Mavericks, Carlisle is between 500 and 435, a 53.5 percent gain.

Brunson, who started for injured NBA all-star Luka Doncic, was 12 to 22 at the start of his ninth season, two of them with three points and eight assists. The Mavericks were back-to-back without Kristaps Porzingis for the second half.

Atlanta was led by John Collins with 26 points and 11 rebounds – his 12th double-double in 24 games – and 20 points by Kevin Huerter, who scored six 3-pointers. Trae Young was limited to 12 points and sprained her ankle early.

Washington Wizards 113 – Brooklyn Nets 107

Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 34 game high points in the fourth quarter when host Washington was late and defeated Brooklyn, which Kyrie Irving lost in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury.

All points from Beal’s fourth quarter came to 7:02 in the final, when he scored 15 of the last 21 on the comeback after the Nets had led most of the game. Thomas Bryant intervened with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the wizards.

Irving ended with 11 points and is sent to a medical exam to determine the extent of his injury. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points and Garrett Temple added 17 in the first half.

San Antonio Spurs 114 – Charlotte Hornets 90

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and Jakob Poeltl had a season best of 17 in 7v8 shooting when San Antonio had a slight home win over Charlotte in the second half.

Half of the Spurs were 13 points behind, but stormed back in the third quarter. After a deficit of 70: 51 in the 9:22 victory, San Antonio broke runs 13: 2 and 15: 2 and jumped forward at 79: 74. Poeltl and DeRozan each had eight points in the key section, which set the table for a fourth quarter with 35 points.

Miles Bridges led all goalscorers with 25 points for Charlotte, with Cody Zeller adding 14 points and 12 rebounds. Malik Monk scored 11 points, and Willy Hernangomez and Terry Rozier each scored 10 for the Hornets, who have lost two games in a row and 16 of their last 19.

New York Knicks 92 – Indiana Pacers 85

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 12 of his 28 game-winning points in the fourth quarter, and his 5:50 lead jumper gave New York Knicks a lead that he wouldn’t give up in a surprise from host Indiana.

Julius Randle had 16 points and a season high of 18 rebounds for the Knicks, which started Saturday’s worst record in the Eastern Conference but made dominant defensive efforts in the first and fourth quarters to win only four games in the last 16 , Taj Gibson added 10 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who lost only for the third time in eleven games. Indiana scored only 11 points in the first quarter, the lowest in a quarter of the season, before scoring 20 to 14 points in the fourth quarter. Myles Turner had 12 points, while Malcolm Brogdon finished with eight points and 12 assists.

Golden State Warriors 131 – Cleveland Cavaliers 112

Draymond Green has completed his career with 16 assists, including eight during a 44-point explosion in the third quarter that rocked Golden State in Cleveland.

The Warriors scored a 10-to-14, three-point goal in the third quarter, starting with a two-point advantage at half-time and ending with a confident 105 to 78 lead. Glenn Robinson III added 22 points for the Warriors, while D’Angelo Russell contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Collin Sexton had a game high of 23 points to beat the Cavaliers, who lost the tenth in a row at home and the tenth in eleven games overall. Kevin Love recorded a double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Cleveland, which fell to 0: 3 in a home game in four games.

