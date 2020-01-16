Simmons and Sixers play defensively to defeat Nets in game 200

Korkmaz praised Simmons for his way of bringing him into play.

“Every time I play with Ben, I know he’s looking for the assistant,” said Korkmaz. “When I get into the game, I know he’ll be looking for me and then I just go out to score and he’s there to create for us. I’m just trying to take advantage of him.”

The Elias Sports Bureau said Simmons, with NBA legends Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson, are the only players to have scored more than 3,000 points, scored 1,500 rebounds and submitted 1,500 in their first 200 games.

Since Embiid’s injury and some serious road casualties, the Sixers have had a lot of control and doubts about their team, their three-point shooting ability, and whether they can win on the road.

But their defensive performance and the way they have rallied over the past season show that Brett Brown’s team finds more ways to downsize their lineup. This also includes the young attacker Matisse Thybulle, who had four blocks and two steals and provided the team with another dynamic athlete Simmons.

The Sixers were lucky that the Nets only shot 18 out of 30 from the free-throw line, but Brown was satisfied with the physical work that restricted the stars Kyrie Irving (14 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points).

“I like the team’s physical condition in the second half,” said Brown.

“I thought we did a pretty good job at Kyrie. If you can roll out the athletes and the length we have with the group we chose tonight, it’s pretty impressive what you do defensively can make.

“It will be even more discouraging if you bring Joel Embiid back. I liked the feeling of this group and especially the physicality.”

Brown added that this win could help his team grow as they try to improve their 26-16 record, which includes a 19-2 record at home.

“The best way to learn is to look at where you’ve done good and bad things,” Brown said.

“I think it’s far more positive than negative. It grows, adds up, and helps us better understand how we can close things when it matters most, I hope.”

Patty Mills had 21 points from the bank, but his San Antonio Spurs couldn’t find a way behind Miami Heat in Miami and lost 106-100.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

