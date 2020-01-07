Loading...

Silvio Horta, creator of ABC’s popular series “Ugly Betty”, was found suicide in a Miami motel room on Tuesday. He was 45 years old.

Sources report to Variety that Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A representative from Horta confirmed his death, but declined to comment.

The American version of “Ugly Betty” with America Ferrera ran on ABC for four seasons from 2006 to 2010 and was adapted from the Colombian hit “Yo soy Betty, la fea”. Horta was a showrunner and headwriter on the comedy drama.

Ferrera wrote on Instagram about his death: “His talent and creativity have brought so much joy and light to me and so many others.”

The show centered on Betty Suarez, a young, clever Mexican American from Queens who gets a job at an upscale fashion magazine in Manhattan. During the race, the show won two Golden Globes, one for the best comedy series and one for Ferrera. The original series was created by Fernando Gaitan in 1999 and ran until 2001.

Horta was born in Miami to Cuban parents and studied film at New York University. At 2018, Fox had a project with Mary J. Blige in development, creative director Laurieann Gibson, who created routines for Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga.

He had his big break in 1998 when he wrote the screenplay for the horror thriller “Urban Legend”. The script became a successful feature film with Jared Leto and “Dune” star Alicia Witt.

Horta went on television in the early 2000s with the sci-fi series “The Chronicle”, which only ran for one season and in which Octavia Spencer played the leading role. In 2003, Horta continued its science fiction run with the UPN series “Jake 2.0”. The series, which also lasted only one season, revolved around a computer expert (Christopher Graham) who was accidentally infected with nanobots at the NSA and gave him superhuman strength.

Most recently, Horta wrote the television film “The Curse of the Fuentes Women” (2015).