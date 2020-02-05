Silverstein embraces ‘Bad Habits’ with intervals in new music video

(Photo by: Wyatt Clough)

Silverstein has just released the third single from their upcoming album A beautiful place to drown. The song is called ‘Bad Habits’ and contains Aaron Marshall from intervals.

A Beautiful Place To Drown releases March. 6. Silverstein has already released two singles before ‘Bad Habits’. They contain ‘Infinite’, with Under oath“S Aaron Gillespie and “Burn it down” with Caleb Shomo from Beartooth.

This is a big milestone year for Silverstein. The melodic, post-hardcore legends established in Ontario celebrate 20 years of being band. They have retained rockstar status while they were fully active and had records without skipping. A Beautiful Place To Drown will be their ninth studio album.

Today Silverstein shared their astonishing opener ‘Bad Habits’. The music video and the song lend the way to a trippy synth-pop club atmosphere, but that idea is sent quickly with the characteristic melodic growl of Shane Told and the biting guitar solo of Aaron Marshall. Silverstein guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau spoke about ‘Bad Habits’ and the new album as a whole.

“This album is largely about the feeling of defeat that can come from trying to overcome your demons, but” Bad Habits “turns that upside down,” says Rousseau. “It has been resigned rather than ambitious.” Bad Habits “is a stunner set in that piece of daylight between recognition and regret. After action, but before reaction. During these three minutes we embrace the devil on our collective shoulder.”

Told replenishes the energy behind the song and says: “When we finished compiling ‘Bad Habits’ I knew it would be a fan favorite. This song is packed with action and is just fun. It’s an adrenaline rush and then Aaron from Intervals comes into shredding and simply puts it over the top. “

View ‘Bad Habits’ from Silverstein below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNno8gePLX0 (/ embed)

“Bad Habits” Lyrics

I keep chasing bad feelings

I keep failing and never deal with it

Drunk because I don’t want to swim

I’m good with bad habits

I know this is the case

I take a little thing and get obsessed

But I don’t care what anyone says

It’s just me and my demons left

I believe in all my doubts

I could be good, but I have to come down

But I’m back to my nonsense now

I run back to a burning house

Why pay for my mistakes

I get them for free

Why do I keep chasing bad feelings?

I keep failing and never deal with it

Drunk because I don’t want to swim

I’m good with bad habits

Leaving home, fist full of stones

Unpacked in a new apartment

Cut my teeth, bite my own tongue

Did not leave a short song unsung

Took a chance on a melody

Determined where the train should be

Saved by a hand in the ocean

Now I live in the reflection of the wind

Why pay for my mistakes

I get them for free

Why do I keep chasing bad feelings?

I keep failing and never deal with it

Drunk because I don’t want to swim

I’m good with bad habits

To slow down

The broken record is still running

Drop forty five to thirty three, I sink

Lower bearing lower, I sink

Bearing bearing Bearing

I keep chasing bad feelings

I keep failing and never wanted to stop

Because I am good at it

Why do I keep chasing bad feelings?

I keep failing and never deal with it

Drunk because I don’t want to swim

I’m good with bad habits

Why do I keep chasing bad feelings?

I keep failing and never deal with it

(Why do I keep chasing bad feelings)

Drunk because I don’t want to swim

I’m good with bad habits

As mentioned, A Beautiful Place To Drown drops on March 6. Preorders are available here. A full track listing, as well as all Silverstein tour dates, can be found below. Tickets are available here.

A wonderful place to drown tracklist

1. Bad Habits (feat. Intervals)

2. Burn It Down (feat. Caleb Shomo)

3. Where are you?

4. Infinity (feat. Aaron Gillespie)

5. Shape shift

6. Everything about me

7. Madness (feat. Princess Nokia)

8. Say yes

9. Stop

10. September 14

11. Down

12. Take What You Give (feat. Pierre Bouvier)

Silverstein dates:

01/10 – Tarwin Lower, Australia @ Unify Gathering

01/12 – Manila, Philippines @ SM Skydome

01/15 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaiian Brian’s

02/07 – London, UK @ Islington Academy #

02/08 – London, UK @ Islington Academy #

02/11 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Work #

02/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp #

02/13 – Berlin, DE @ SO36 #

02/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle #

02/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria #

28/02 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *

29/02 – Montreal, QC @ Le National *

03/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial *

03/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

03/04 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

03/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

03/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

03/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

03/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

03/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

03/4 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

15/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater *

03/16 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse *

03/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live *

03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes *

03/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine *

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

25/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee *

27/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco *

28/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

29/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

31/03 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman *

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts *

04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater *

04/10 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

# w / Hawthorne Heights

* w / Four Year Strong, I The Mighty

Tell us what you think about “Bad Habits” by Silverstein, in the comments below!

