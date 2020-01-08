Loading...

(Photo via YouTube)

Silverstein announced the release date of their next studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown and also released their latest LP single with “Infinite” with Aaron Gillespie.

The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary together and has already announced a massive tour to celebrate.

Now the group has gone to Twitter to share news about their latest album.

The preface of the great announced by sharing a purple box with the legend 10h EST. Singer Shane Told retweeted it later.

Oh Lawd, he’s coming https://t.co/KyUg0vOFC4

– Shane (@shanetold) January 8, 2020

Just in time, they abandoned the name and release date of the new LP.

“We are proud to announce our new album” A Beautiful Place to Drown “, available March 6,” they published. “We have invested every ounce of energy and emotion into this body of work and truly believe that it is our best to date.”

🟪 We are proud to announce our new album, “A Beautiful Place to Drown”, available March 6 via @unfdcentral (you can pre-order it now)! We have invested every ounce of energy and emotion into this body of work and truly believe that it is our best to date. https://t.co/W92qJM15KW pic.twitter.com/lsAp0ZCVLE

– Silverstein (@silverstein) January 8, 2020

The group also released a new single with Aaron Gillespie of Under oath. The accompanying music video shows the group falling out in a purple box.

Check out the video for “Infinite” below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inIwSPKs0WM (/ integrated)

“Infinite” is available for streaming here.

A Beautiful Place To Drown will be released on March 6 via UNFD and is available for pre-order here.

On the road later this year, Silverstein will be joined on their 20th anniversary tour by Four Year Strong and I The Mighty.

During the tour, the group will play three sets: Discovering the Waterfall in full, their biggest hits and a clean acoustic set.

General and VIP tickets will now be on sale and you can collect them here.

Silverstein 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

02/28 London, ON @ London Music Hall

02/29 Montreal, QC @ Le National

03/01 Quebec, QC @ Imperial

03/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/04 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

06/03 New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/03 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/03 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/14 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

03/15 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater

03/16 Houston, TX Warehouse

03/19 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

03/20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

03/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine

03/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

03/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

03/28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency

03/31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/04 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

05/04 Kansas City, MO @ Truman

07/04 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

08/04 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

04/09 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

04/10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/04 Toronto, ON @ Danforth

What do you think of the collaboration of Silverstein and Aaron Gillespie? Let us know in the comments below!

