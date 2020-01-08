(Photo via YouTube)
Silverstein announced the release date of their next studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown and also released their latest LP single with “Infinite” with Aaron Gillespie.
The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary together and has already announced a massive tour to celebrate.
Now the group has gone to Twitter to share news about their latest album.
The preface of the great announced by sharing a purple box with the legend 10h EST. Singer Shane Told retweeted it later.
Oh Lawd, he’s coming https://t.co/KyUg0vOFC4
– Shane (@shanetold) January 8, 2020
Just in time, they abandoned the name and release date of the new LP.
“We are proud to announce our new album” A Beautiful Place to Drown “, available March 6,” they published. “We have invested every ounce of energy and emotion into this body of work and truly believe that it is our best to date.”
🟪 We are proud to announce our new album, “A Beautiful Place to Drown”, available March 6 via @unfdcentral (you can pre-order it now)! We have invested every ounce of energy and emotion into this body of work and truly believe that it is our best to date. https://t.co/W92qJM15KW pic.twitter.com/lsAp0ZCVLE
– Silverstein (@silverstein) January 8, 2020
The group also released a new single with Aaron Gillespie of Under oath. The accompanying music video shows the group falling out in a purple box.
Check out the video for “Infinite” below.
“Infinite” is available for streaming here.
A Beautiful Place To Drown will be released on March 6 via UNFD and is available for pre-order here.
On the road later this year, Silverstein will be joined on their 20th anniversary tour by Four Year Strong and I The Mighty.
During the tour, the group will play three sets: Discovering the Waterfall in full, their biggest hits and a clean acoustic set.
General and VIP tickets will now be on sale and you can collect them here.
Silverstein 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
02/28 London, ON @ London Music Hall
02/29 Montreal, QC @ Le National
03/01 Quebec, QC @ Imperial
03/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/04 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
06/03 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/03 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
08/03 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
03/14 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
03/15 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater
03/16 Houston, TX Warehouse
03/19 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
03/20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes
03/21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
03/22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
03/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
03/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
03/28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency
03/31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/01 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/04 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
05/04 Kansas City, MO @ Truman
07/04 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
08/04 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
04/09 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
04/10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/04 Toronto, ON @ Danforth
What do you think of the collaboration of Silverstein and Aaron Gillespie? Let us know in the comments below!
Fall out Boy