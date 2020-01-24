Silvernagle hunting for back-to-back provincial championships in Melville this weekend | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Team Silvernagle, pictured here, will defend their provincial title this weekend, as the team is back in action in Melville. (Submitted photo / Kara Thevenot)

From Martin Martinson

Defend the leaf

January 24, 2020

Robyn Silvernagle and her team return to the ice in Melville on Friday for the provincial championship of the Viterra Scotties Woman, with the chance to represent Saskatchewan at the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts, held this year at Moose Jaw.

Silvernagle and her ice rink won the tournament last year, en route to winning a bronze medal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2019, held last year in Sydney, N.S.

This year, the Melville Saskatchewan Curling tournament will write history when the 12 ladies teams hit the ice in the Horizon Credit Union Center on Friday.

The event marks the first time in Saskatchewan that both provincial women’s and men’s championships will share the same consecutive weeks.