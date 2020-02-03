Silicone grease stains Don’t stand a chance against this miracle product

It should be obvious – but still worth saying! – that the choice of lubricant is a completely personal choice. However, from a cleaning perspective water-based lubricants are the clear winner; they are very simple stains to treat and often do not even require a pre-treatment product because regular washing removes them from sheets and so on. Note: most heating, cooling and flavored lubricants are water-based.

However, the problem with water-based lubricants is ironic: they dry out fairly quickly, which can be annoying (stop applying again!) To painful (oh, oh, sanding!) Silicone lubricants, on the other hand, are smoother than their water-based counterparts and, more importantly, , very durable. But oh the stains! THE SPOTS!

The good news for lovers of silicone lubricant is that I am here and that I must give silicone WISDOM. Here is: This is The Stuff for silicone grease stains.

To use it, apply it directly to the stains just before washing (leave it on for a few minutes – SORRY! – the stains before you put the item in the washing machine).

But there is also something strange that you need to know about Soilove that I learned after reading an ominous number of reviews of things most of which were like “these things are AWESOME”, but some of them were “these things did NOTHING “Soilove must have a very strong, strong odor. If you get a bottle that does not have a strong, strong odor, you probably have a bum bottle and therefore the product will not do much at all.

Another piece of lubricant wisdom that I would like to convey before sending you away to beat your brains has to do with a best practice in the wash, because smearing stains, regardless of the type of lubricant in question, are a cowardly thing. When dust stained with lubricant is wet, i.e. just out of the washing machine, stains that do not fully come out are often obscured by the humidity. The result is that it is fairly easy to put a still-colored sheet in the dryer, thinking that the stains were put in the wash. And the heat from a dryer causes those stains to harden. The best solution for this is to dry lubricating oil items at the lowest possible heat setting, simply from an abundance of caution.

