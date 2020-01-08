Loading...

In the new series by Silent Witness, the Lyell Center will encounter an “extremely effective nerve agent” – in an action with echoes of the real Novichok poisoning from Salisbury in 2018.

While filming the set, Richard Lintern (who plays Dr. Chamberlain) said, “I’m investigating someone’s house where someone was murdered in a rather brutal and bloody manner. And only later in the investigation does it become clear that a nerve agent may have been involved.

“And various characters are involved in the possible contamination with the nerve agent.”

This could be a danger to Dr. Chamberlain and his colleagues Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox), Dr. Mean Jack Hodgson (David Caves) and Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr).

“Obviously, this is an extremely dangerous situation – for forensic pathologists, this is a particularly dangerous situation that you do not necessarily have to identify immediately,” Lintern said. “So you could be there and only hours later or 20 minutes later – crucial minutes – realize that you should have been in one of these protective suits.”

He added: “There is an associated military connection. If you think about the only places in the country where such things can be created, or if there is technology and power to create them – our military facilities like Porton Down or various others. History goes into that area. “

Lintern would only say whether the nerve agent is related to Russia: “As soon as you find yourself in the world of nerve agents, it would make no sense to rule out a possible Russian connection. I cannot tell you whether there is one in our program or not. “

Specialist officers approach the bank where the Skripals were found (Getty)

Spectators will be familiar with nerve gas poisoning and the dangers of contamination after the Salisbury poisoning hit the headlines in 2018. On March 4, a former Russian military officer and double agent named Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal with Novichok became Salisbury’s English cathedral city.

However, there were three other unintentional victims: a policeman exposed to the toxin in Sergei Skripal’s house and had to be taken to intensive care while a British couple that Salisbury later visited was in contact with Novichok remains. One, Dawn Sturgess, died in the hospital.

The real-world incident is also the subject of an upcoming BBC drama, Salisbury, with Rafe Spall and Anne-Marie Duff.

Silent Witness will return to BBC One on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 9 p.m.